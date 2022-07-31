Palmeiras will have three absences for the duel with Goiás for the Brasileirão

Credit: Cesar Greco/Ag.Palmeiras

Palmeira beat Ceará 2-1 at Arena Castelão, in a game valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to the scolding with the referee, coach Abel Ferreira ended the match with some problems for the next round. Verdão will not have at least three starting players to face Goiás at Allianz Parque. To make matters worse, they are all part of the defensive system.

The full-backs Marcos Rocha and Piquerez, in addition to the defender Murilo, entered the field hanging against Ceará. The trio received a yellow card and should serve automatic suspension in the next round.

One curious fact, however, drew attention. Piquerez received a yellow card for delaying the restart of the game by being substituted even though he probably knew he was hanging. The Premiere broadcast team even questioned the attitude about a possible forced card. It is worth remembering that, in the meantime, after Goiás, Palmeiras will have a sequence against Corinthians, Flamengo and Fluminense for the Brasileirão.

At first, the match against Goiás is scheduled for Sunday, August 7, at 16:00 (Brasília time).

Palmeiras already has replacements for the trio:

For the game against Goiás, coach Abel Ferreira should certainly have the substitutes defined. Mayke replaces Marcos Rocha, Vanderlan replaces Piquerez and Luan replaces Murilo. The other options are Garcia, for the right-back, Jorge for the left-back, and Kuscevic for the defense, for example.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the titular trio will again be available to Abel Ferreira for the classic against Corinthians. The Derby is scheduled for Saturday, August 13, at Neo Química Arena.