Pâmela Rosa is silver on the Dew Tour; Rayssa Leal takes fourth | skateboard

Brazilian skateboarding took the podium this Saturday at the Dew Tour, a competition being held in Des Moines, USA. In the final of the women’s street, Pâmela Rosa took silver with 84.33 as the best lap. The gold ended up in the hands of the Olympic champion, the Japanese Momiji Nishiya, who had a high score of 95.33. The Australian Chloe Covell completed the podium with 81.66.

Covell was one position above Rayssa Leal, who scored 77.33 and didn’t take a medal. Rounding out the top 8 were skaters: Funa Nakayama (75.33), Mariah Duran (74.33), Aori Nishimura (64.00) and Georgia Martin (56.33).

Each skater was entitled to three laps in the final. Momiji Nishiya led all rounds and got his high score on the last lap, after doing 87.00 and 88.33 in the first two. Pâmela, in turn, scored her 84.33 in the second round, after a 63.66 in her opening round. In the decisive round, the Brazilian took a tumble and received only 22.33 from the judges.

On the other hand, Rayssa Leal failed to impress as in the last competitions. After opening the final with a 77.33, she was having a worsening performance, receiving 73.00 and 68.66 in the last two rounds. On her final lap, the Maranhão even fell while trying to do a maneuver, which was decisive for her to stay off the podium.