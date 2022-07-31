Paul Dano is set to return in The Batman 2

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

THE DC Comics revealed its new comic book based on the version of Charade that appeared in The Batman. The Riddler: Year One is written by the actor who played the character in The Batman, Paul Danoand gives us an insight into the life of Edward Nashton before the events of the movie. The director Matt Reeves appears to have some involvement in the comics, but is likely working hard to develop the sequel to the critically acclaimed film. During the final moments of the film, Charade become friends with Joker (Barry Keoghan), leaving the door open for more appearances. Now, Damage appears to be ready to return in the sequel. During a new interview, the actor revealed how excited he was to be back.

How Excited Paul Dano Is To Return To The Batman

“I spent the past year writing this comic book [Riddler: Year One] because I loved our movie so much, gotham, Batmanall this”, said Damage to IGN. “So you know, if they call me, I’ll show up, yeah! It would be really fun to go in there with another good actor like Barry.”

Paul Dano, Riddler actor in The Batman

Damage shared the screen with Robert Pattinson who interpreted Batman in the movie and his co-star is well known for his social awkwardness within the press and it seems that this really helped him during the filming of The Batman. The director Matt Reeves made an appearance on KCRWwhere he revealed exactly how the physical embarrassment of Pattinson helped him portray the Dark Knight.

How Pattinson Helped Depict The Dark Knight

“It’s not just a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously it’s partly him, but it’s something that he’s also in control of,” he said. Reeves to the Podcast. “One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is that he works in a way that almost feels like a method actor. And yet you can see that he has great access to his emotions and puts himself in a state. But he also has incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It’s all very technical and very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access this very easily. [E eu poderia dizer] but I also, because of that hood and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little more to the left, otherwise I won’t see your eye.



"He had a tremendous ability to access his emotions, but also to control his movements, so all these things come from a very internal place. But he has tremendous ease with himself physically. He's very capable of accessing all these things, but also strangely at the same time, while he can be out of control, he can also be incredibly in control in terms of how to calibrate his voice, the way he's leaning, where he's at. . The choices that I think he's making are on some level, very conscious as well, although I know some of them have to be unconscious because they're coming from a very instinctive place." The Batman director added.

Matt Reeves, director of The Batman

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman is starring Robert Pattinson like Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright like James Gordon of the GCPD, John Turturro like Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard like Gotham DA Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as a candidate for mayor Bella Real, Andy Serkis like Alfred and Colin Farrell like Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot. The film is available on HBO Max right now.