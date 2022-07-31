american makeup legend Paul Simon is at Saturday night live‘s famous Five-Timers Club, but the strangest thing about his record is that he hasn’t hosted five episodes of the show. The popular late-night comedy series makes a big deal about who hosts and celebrates hosting achievements. And the blue-black silk jacket with gold embroidery is highly coveted among actors, singers, comedians and other entertainment legends who have already received it. Saturday night livehas more than 40 years of history.

The Five-Timers Club rules seem to be simple: who hosts Saturday night live at least five times receive the jacket. By these rules, there are currently 23 people at the club, including Tom Hanks, Danny DeVito and Scarlett Johansson. But those rules seem to have been twisted a bit for Paul Simon, songwriter and singer of the folk-rock hit “Sound of Silence.” He is at the club despite having only been paid four times.

In total, Paul Simon has appeared on SNL 14 times. The times he was a presenter were in 1975, 1976, 1986 and 1987. The singer, half of the band Simon & Garfunkel, has been a guest co-musical each time he is a presenter, along with four additional times. He was the only musical guest on SNL five other times. Simon holds fifth “host” credit for helping with Saturday night live‘s 100th episode in 1980—an episode that had no host and no monologue. Instead, Simon sang three songs, including “Cathy’s Clown” and “Sunny Skies” with James Taylor.

Having just one club for five timekeepers can make it seem like many Saturday night live‘s hosts end after this achievement. But some of them go further. Danny DeVito, Drew Barrymore and Sting have performed six times. Tom Hanks and Buck Henry performed 10 shows. Comedian and actor Steve Martin is runner-up with 15 turns as presenter. But multi-award winning actor Alec Baldwin presented SNL maximum, scoring 17 laps front and center.

While other artists may have presented much more than Paul Simon, the composer and SNL go back. Simon became good friends with SNL producer Lorne Michaels before the show began, and Michaels produced the 1977 Paul Simon special as well as a Simon & Garfunkel concert a few years later. In Robert Hilburn’s book on his life, Simon said (via Vulture), “Lorne allowed me to be comical.” In truth, Paul Simon offered to host the first episode of Saturday night live in 1975, but Michaels wanted him to wait because he thought Simon might “make the ratings and word-of-mouth go up.” SNL‘s has been around ever since, so this strategy seems to have worked.