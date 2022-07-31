Porto wins the Portuguese Supercup with a goal and Evanilson assist | portuguese football

Portuguese champion and last season’s Portuguese Cup champion, Porto opened 2022/23 by lifting yet another trophy. This Saturday, the team led by Sérgio Conceição beat Tondela with tranquility and Brazilian participation and won its 23rd Supercup title: 3-0.

Evanilson, ex-Fluminense, assisted Taremi to open the scoring in the 30th minute and scored Porto’s second at 33. In the second half, Pepê, ex-Grêmio, gave Taremi the pass to score again, in the 37th.

– I am very happy to start the season with a title and playing well. I took care of myself during the holidays, we had a great pre-season… Starting this way leaves us with hope for a great season. Porto kept the base, which is important, and brought reinforcements, which arrive to make the team even stronger – said Evanilson after the match.

– It’s great to start a new season with another title. Our dreams are big for this season, we have to keep our feet on the ground and keep working to achieve our goals – said Pepê.

Gabriel Veron, ex-Palmeiras, entered in the 41st minute of the second half in place of Taremi and participated little. It was the 22nd title of the Porto Supercup, the biggest winner of the competition.

The Portuguese Championship starts on the 7th, Sunday. In the first round, Porto receives Marítimo. Tondela, vice-president of the Portuguese Cup in 2021/22, was relegated in the national league and currently plays in the second division.

