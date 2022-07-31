Prince Charles faces new image donation crisis

London – Future King of England, Prince Charles returned to the headlines this weekend over yet another image crisis involving donations to his charitable foundation.

This time the reason is the identity of the donors: the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund (PWCF) has accepted a donation of £1 million (R$ 6.2 million) from the family of Osama bin Laden, founder of the terrorist organization Al Qaeda.

The revelation was made by the British newspaper The Times this Sunday. The same newspaper had revealed other operations of the foundation that caused embarrassment, such as the receipt of 3 million euros in cash from an Arab billionaire, and a scheme to exchange donations for royal commendations.

Image of Prince Charles shaken by successive crises

There is no suggestion of illegality in the donations, although the newspaper points out that they were not disclosed nor do they appear in public documents of the foundation, as British institutions are not obliged to identify supporters.

But the third episode in less than a year exposing Charles’ connections with political or business figures from countries known for their disrespect for human rights – and in this case, with the name associated with the terrorist responsible for attacks that killed thousands of people – represents a shake-up in his life. public image.

According to polling institute YouGov, the successor to Queen Elizabeth II ranks only 7th among the most admired people among the members of the British monarchy, admired by 42% of subjects, while 24% say they don’t like him.

The revelations about donations are perceived as a failure of Prince Charles’ judgment, leaving the royals to explain themselves and see one of their most important members have his actions put under scrutiny.

Although the monarchy’s “motto” when reacting to negative news is “don’t complain, don’t explain”, situations like these require a public stance.

Prince Charles reportedly met with donors

The brothers Bakr and Shafic bin Laden run the business of one of the richest families in Saudi Arabia. They are half-siblings of Osama bin Laden on his father’s side, Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden, now deceased.

The family has always publicly condemned the actions of the founder of Al Qaeda and there was never any suspicion that he helped him in any way.

But the Bin Laden name is a toxic brand, and this may have been why the Prince’s Foundation has not announced massive support, as it often does whenever it receives large donations.

According to The Sunday Times, Charles would have handled the donation himself, in a meeting with the half-brother of Al Qaeda founder Bakr Bin Laden at his official residence, Clarence House, on October 30, 2013.

The meeting came two years after Osama was assassinated by US troops in Pakistan.

The Clarence House press office denied to The Times that he was personally involved.

But the newspaper guarantees that Charles not only knew, but would have been advised by aides not to accept the donation or to return the money.

According to the report, one of them said it would cause “national outrage if the news got out to the media”, which took a while but eventually happened.

Another would have told the prince that he would suffer serious reputational damage if his name appeared associated with that of the terrorist, responsible for the murder of 67 Britons alongside thousands of Americans on 9/11. It was wise advice.

Prince Charles’ advice tried to circumvent the crisis by saying that there would have been no advice for the donation to be refused or returned.

And he guaranteed that the decision would have been made exclusively by the trustees of the foundation, who alone approved the operation.

“Due diligence was conducted, with information requested from a wide range of sources, including the government. The decision to accept the donation was made entirely by the trustees. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate,” said Clarence House.

Prince Charles Foundation is a Crisis Powerhouse

The Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund was founded in 1979 and financially supports registered non-profit organizations in the UK to develop projects at home and abroad.

The Sunday Times has been investigating the foundation’s activities and making revelations that have seen new crises for Prince Charles and the monarchy.

The last one was last January.

The newspaper made public that Prince Charles had personally received a total of 3 million euros inside a suitcase and shopping bags from Fortnum & Mason, a luxury food store accredited to supply its products to the royal family.

The donor was Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, one of the richest men in the world.

Although Clarence House’s advice stated that all legal processes were followed, with the donation immediately deposited in banks, the volume of cash aroused negative comments, as they are typical operations of money laundering or those who do not want to appear.

The crisis was such that the Prince Charles foundation said it would no longer accept in-kind donations.

In early July, the Charity Commission, the UK’s governing body of charitable foundations, announced that it would not undertake a formal investigation, and that it “has no concerns” about the governance of the prince’s charity, based on an analysis of a report. sent by PWCF itself.

Another report in The Times published alongside the bin Laden donation story explains the real links of the Charity Commission, currently headed by Orlando Fraser, and calls into question its independence.

Frase and the woman are figures of the British elite and have close ties to more conservative sectors, which support the maintenance of the current regime and the name of Charles as Queen Elizabeth’s successor.

“Over the decades, [a Charity Commission] has not really been an effective regulator,” Stephen Bubb, director of the think tank Charity Futures and former head of the Association of Executives of Voluntary Organizations.

Bubb thinks the commission’s independence has been compromised by the fact that the chairman and board members are appointed by the secretary of culture, while its £30m annual budget comes directly from the country’s Treasury.

Already the other crisis of Prince Charles can give more headache.

In September, the newspaper revealed that his closest aide had commanded the help of a Saudi tycoon to obtain a royal decoration and British citizenship in exchange for donations to social works.

The anti-monarchist group Republic denounced Charles and Michael Fawcett, his direct arm for years, to Scotland Yard, London’s Metropolitan Police. Fawcett has stepped down, but an investigation is ongoing.