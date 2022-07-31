[Quiz] Can you remember which movies these actors made together?
Is your memory sharp?
the industry of Hollywood it may seem grandiose, but in fact, it is an egg. This is because it is not difficult to find actors who have participated in the same films, many of them even sign partnerships that are immediately recognized by the public.
With that in mind, let’s launch a challenge: can you remember which movies the actors nominated here have done together? Find out if your memory is sharp in this quiz!
Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are well known for playing the MCU’s Black Widow and Captain America, respectively. But the partnership was not limited to the universe of superheroes. What movies have the two of you done together?
Lucy (2014) and Marriage Story (2019)
Maximum Note (2004) and The Diary of a Babysitter (2007)
What is your number? (2011) and Hail, Caesar! (2016)
Heroes (2009) and Let It Roll (2014)
Another duo of actors who also made films together was Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Which ones are they?
Birdman (2014) and First Man (2018)
Forever Lovers (2010) and Drive (2011)
War of the Sexes (2017) and The Favorite (2018)
Amor a Toda Prova (2011) and La La Land: Singing Seasons (2016)
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro are already old acquaintances to fans of The Godfather trilogy. But the two have already made other films together. Can you tell which ones?
Fire Against Fire (1995) and The Two Faces of the Law (2008)
Taxi Driver (1976) and Dangerous Roads (1973)
Raging Bull (1980) and Serpico (1973)
Devil’s Advocate (1997) and Scent of a Woman (1992)
Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper have also starred in a few films together. Which ones are they?
Bright Side (2012), Serena (2014), Mom! (2017) and Nightmare Alley (2021)
American Sniper (2014), Passengers (2016), Mom! (2017) and Nightmare Alley (2021)
Bright Side (2012), American Hustle (2013), On Fire (2015) and Don’t Look Up (2021)
Bright Side (2012), American Hustle (2013), Serena (2014) and Joy: The Name of Success (2015)
What about Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock? Can you remember which movies they made together?
Thrill Seekers (1991) and The Proposal (2009)
Constantine (2005) and Versions of a Murder (2016)
Maximum Speed (1994) and House on the Lake (2006)
Devil’s Advocate (1997) and Who Will It Be With? (2018)
Amy Adams and Christian Bale have already made three films together. Which ones are they?
The Winner (2010), The Hustle (2013) and Vice (2018)
Hustle (2013), Nocturnal Animals (2016) and Arrival (2016)
The Winner (2010), The Big Short (2016) and Vice (2018)
The Promise (2016), Vice (2018) and The Woman in the Window (2021)
Margot Robbie and Will Smith also acted together. Spoiler: one of them you should remember more easily, but what about the other?
Suicide Squad (2016) and Scandal (2019)
Double Strike (2015) and Suicide Squad (2016)
About Time (2013) and Hidden Beauty (2016)
Suicide Squad (2016) and Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019)
