RBR swaps engines for Max and Pérez; Wide pitlane gasly

Load audio player

THE red bull chose to put new power units in the cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez for the Hungarian GP in formula 1. As they are within the allocation allowed by the regulation, the two maintain the same starting position. The same cannot be said about Pierre Gaslywho will start from the pitlane for doing the same.

The Austrian team duo had disappointing qualifying sessions at the Hungaroring, which ended with the first pole position of George Russell.

Read too:

Pérez didn’t even make it to Q3, after blaming Kevin Magnussen for holding him back in his last outing, only finishing 11th. Verstappen will start just ahead of him in 10th after an unexpected engine failure on his last outing in Q3.

With a change to the regulations valid from Silverstone, teams can put new engines in cars, even with different specification, even in parc ferme regime. Red Bull took advantage of the poor quali of its drivers to put the last engine allowed of the season.

Even without the penalty now, the change makes it likely that both will have to start from the back of the grid sometime in the second half of the championship.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri opted for a new engine for Gasly after a disastrous qualifying, finishing only 19th. As the exchange exceeds the allocation in several components, he will have to pay the punishment.

But as changes were made without the approval of the FIA ​​Technical Delegate, being made for tactical reasons and not reliability, the Frenchman will have to start from the pitlane.

The best motorsport videos are on the Motorsport.com channel. Sign up now, give the like (‘thumbs up’) on the videos and turn on notifications to stay on top of everything that happens on two or four wheels.

Podcast #187 – Is Marko right to call Verstappen “Red Bull’s biggest success story”?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: