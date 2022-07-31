Real Madrid dominates, beats Juventus and wins the first pre-season

Real Madrid achieved its first victory in pre-season friendlies, today (30), against Juventus. At the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California (USA), the Merengue team beat the Italians 2-0 in their last commitment before the debut of the 2022/2023 season.

Real dominated the match, were little threatened and scored with Karim Benzema, from a penalty, in the first half, and Asensio, in the final stage.

Current champions of the Champions, before Madrid lost to Barcelona and drew with América-MEX in the pre-season.

Real Madrid is now preparing for its first official game of the season, against Frankfurt, in the UEFA Super Cup, a competition that pits the reigning champions of the Champions League and Europa League against each other. The game will be this Wednesday, at 16:00 (Brasília time).

Juventus will play a friendly with Atletico Madrid next Sunday (7), at 3:45 pm (GMT), at Bloomfield Stadium, in Tel Aviv, Israel. The first official game of the Old Lady will be on August 15, against Sassuolo, for the Italian Championship.

Lightning goal?

With their starters on the field, Real Madrid didn’t want to waste time and almost opened the scoring in the first move of the game. After leaving the ball, Valverde crossed to the area from the right and Benzema pushed the ball to the back of the net. The referee, however, pointed out an impediment.

Juve pressure

After the scare by the lightning attack of the merengue team, Juventus grew in the match. Exchanging passes in the attacking field and holding Benzema and Vini Jr in the defense field, Velha Senhora had her first big chance in the 11th minute of the first half, in a free kick by Bonucci, who hit the crossbar by Courtois.

On the other hand, Madrid had the freedom to exchange passes in the middle, but struggled to create offensive plays against the solid Italian defensive system.

Look at the meringue duo!

Benzema celebrates with Vini Jr his goal for Real Madrid over Juventus in a friendly Image: Omar Vega/Getty Images

The duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr showed that they are still in sync. The Brazilian took advantage of Vlahovic’s mistake to pull the Merengue counterattack and ended up knocked down inside the area. The referee scored the penalty, Benzema didn’t waste it and put the Spanish team ahead in the 17th minute of the first half.

Real controlled the match after their captain and shirt number 9 scored. With freedom to spin the ball, Ancelotti’s men managed the match, always looking for the inspired attacking duo, which floated across the field. Even so, the Merengue team did little to scare the opposing goal.

Warm

The second half began with a Juventus trying to build up moves since Perin – despite Madrid’s high mark – and struggling to get close to Courtois’ goal. Meanwhile, Real waited for the Velha Senhora to come out at speed and try to expand the marker. When he had possession of the ball, he circled the Italian area in search of breaches for infiltrations.

perin seawall

Goalkeeper Perin shone in the second half, with two key interventions to keep Juve alive in the match. In the 13th minute, Carvajal came face to face with the archer after a pass from Vinicius Jr. Better for the goalkeeper, who made a good save.

Five minutes later, Benzema received at the entrance of the area and finished in the corner of Perin, who stretched out to make the save.

enlarged

Carlo Ancelotti made eight changes for Real Madrid in the 20th minute of the second half, and it was these names that increased the score for the Merengues. After a beautiful exchange of passes in the 23rd minute, Vallejo received on the left and crossed low for Asensio to score Real’s second.