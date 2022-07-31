Rocket parts fall into sea after days of expert apprehension

The uncontrolled remains of a Chinese rocket, launched last week, fell this afternoon in the Indian Ocean.

The fall comes after days of tension on the part of experts, who feared the possibility of the material hitting some inhabited place on Earth. The rocket had 21 tons.

According to the US Space Command, the rocket’s remains entered the atmosphere at around 11:45 am (Brasilia time).

A monitoring by The Aerospace Corporation, an American technical analysis organization, had pointed to remote possibilities of the material falling in the area in the region of the Cabo San Lucas peninsula, in Mexico.

The fall into the sea was a source of relief for the residents of the place and for the experts who followed the case.

The Long March 5B rocket left Beijing’s Wentian Station in the early hours of Sunday (24) taking a solar energy laboratory to the Tiangong Space Station. It arrived at the site at the planned time, but some modules of it did not have any “control plane” to return to Earth.

At the time, data from the US Space Command showed that parts of the Long March 5B rocket were “floating on their own”.

Although the risk of “injury” from falling rocket modules around the world is low, recent studies published by the journal Nature Astronomy have classified the practice of letting rocket parts fall uncontrollably back to Earth as an “unnecessary risk”. .