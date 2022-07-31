Russia’s New Naval Doctrine Defines US and NATO as Main Security Threat

Signing of the decrees on new naval doctrine and the statute of the Russian Navy took place at the State Museum of History of St. Petersburg, in the fortress of St. Peter and St. Paul edit

support the 247

ICL

Sputnik Brazil – This Sunday (31), Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decrees on the new naval doctrine and the statute of the Russian Navy.

The ceremony took place at the St. Petersburg State Museum of History, in the St. Peter and St. Paul fortress.

During the opening speech of the parade, Putin detailed that the new naval doctrine defines the limits and zones of national interest of the country.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“We have clearly delineated the borders and zones of Russia’s national interests, both economic and vital and strategic. These are, first and foremost, the waters of the Black, Okhotsk and Bering seas, the Baltic and the Kuril Islands straits. them firmly and with all means,” Putin declared.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Furthermore, the president stressed that Russia will firmly guarantee the defense of its maritime borders, adding that the Navy is prepared to respond “instantly” to any threat against Russian sovereignty and freedom.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“The current situation requires us to take adequate, quick and decisive measures. I am convinced that the current generation of sailors and officers is a reliable and indestructible pillar of the Motherland,” Putin said.

The new Russian naval doctrine still defines the attempt at US domination as the main threat to national maritime security, as well as the growth of NATO activities.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“The main challenges and threats to Russia’s national security and sustainable development with respect to the oceans are the United States’ strategic line of ocean domination and its global impact on the development of international processes, including those related to the use of communications transport and energy resources of the oceans”, says the document.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.