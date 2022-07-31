Russia’s New Naval Doctrine Defines US and NATO as Main Security Threat

Admin 8 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Signing of the decrees on new naval doctrine and the statute of the Russian Navy took place at the State Museum of History of St. Petersburg, in the fortress of St. Peter and St. Paul edit




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

What does a French king have to do with the origin of modern conspiracy theories | World

From ‘Pizzagate’ to QAnon, conspiracy theories can seem like a product of the modern world, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved