Samsung is ordered to pay a million-dollar fine for false advertising

In Australia, Samsung was ordered to pay a million-dollar fine for false advertising. Photo: REUTERS / Andrew Kelly.

Australian Federal Court Ordered Samsung to Pay AU$14 Million for Misleading Advertising;

Samsung must pay an additional AU$200,000 to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission;

Samsung acknowledged that it made misleading claims about Galaxy smartphones.

Australian Federal Court Judge Brendan Murphy last Thursday ordered Samsung to pay AU$14 million, around R$50.6 million at current rates, in fines for misleading advertising made between 2016 and 2018. .

In addition to the amount, which must be indemnified within 30 days, another AU$ 200 thousand, equivalent to R$ 723 thousand, must be directed to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), to meet the investigation costs, which lasted four years.

Misleading information about seven supposedly waterproof smartphone models was present in nine ads from 2016 and 2018.

They were advertisements for the following versions of Galaxy: S7, S7 Edge, A5 (2017), A7 (2017), S8, S8 Plus and Note 8.

Advertisements stated that the devices were water resistant and could be used in swimming pools and at sea.

However, there was a possibility that the charging ports could be damaged when charging devices while they were wet.

The company sold around 3.1 million water-vulnerable smartphones in Australia, but the court was unable to determine how many customers suffered from failures of the aforementioned versions of the Samsung Galaxy.