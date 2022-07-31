Samsung SSD: six models to improve computer performance | Which one to buy?

Samsung offers a broad portfolio of SSDs in Brazil. These components are much faster than conventional HDs and make the computer or notebook faster at startup and when opening programs. The following list brings together models for prices starting at R$500, as is the case of the Samsung 970 Evo Plus, which features 250 GB of capacity and M.2 connection.

The Samsung T7 Shield is a portable model that features a design made of rubber and 1 TB storage for values ​​starting from R$ 1,159. Another option is the Samsung T7 Touch, which offers a security system via fingerprint and password for around R$1,390. Here are six Samsung SSDs to buy in 2022.

Samsung’s 970 Evo Plus is the cheapest SSD on this list. According to the manufacturer’s specifications, the model is intended for personal use, work tasks and games. In addition, the device has a read speed of 3,500 MB/s and promises to write at 3,300 MB/s.

Another feature is that the SSD has a temperature system, which aims to ensure the optimal functioning of the hardware and avoid drops in performance. The device has an M.2 connection and is sold in sizes of 250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB for prices starting at R$500. On Amazon, the product is rated 4.9 out of 5 stars. In the comments field, buyers report that the component delivers as promised.

Pros: cost benefit

cost benefit Cons: M.2 connection that is not present on older notebook models

Another option from Samsung is the portable T7. The model has a maximum transfer speed of 1,050 MB/s per second and Dynamic Thermal Guard (DTG) technology, which aims to protect the peripheral against overheating. In addition, the device is portable and external, which promises more practicality when installing or moving around.

The SSD is connected via USB 3.2 and Samsung recommends the use of Type C to C or Type C to A cables. On Amazon, the device is sold in sizes of 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB for values ​​that start from R$ 749. The T7 is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon and consumers praise the design and portability.

Pros: portability

portability Cons: does not have 250GB storage option

The Samsung 870 QVO is yet another alternative for those looking to upgrade their PC. According to the manufacturer, this SSD has a read speed of 560 MB/s and a write speed of 530 MB/s. The device is compatible on PCs and notebooks with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems.

Unlike the previous items, this one has a SATA connection, has 1 TB, 2 TB or 4 TB capacity options and is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars. According to buyers, the model has easy installation and good reading speed. However, some criticize the recording performance. The Samsung 870 QVO can be found for figures starting from R$909.

Pros: because it has a connection via SATA, it is compatible with most computers

because it has a connection via SATA, it is compatible with most computers Cons: lower read and write speed than other models on this list

The Samsung T7 Shield could be more of a choice for those looking for a portable, outdoor option. This model has an embossed design, with the outer part made of rubber and, according to the manufacturer’s specifications, it has a speed of 1,050 MB/s for reading and 1,000 MB/s for writing.

In addition, the SSD has a USB 3.2 connection, is compatible with PC, Mac, consoles and other Android devices, but, unlike the previous items, this one is only sold in a capacity of 1 TB. Consumers rated the product 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon and many highlight the fact that it does not heat up with use and has good durability. The Samsung T7 shield can be obtained for approximately R$1,159.

Pros: because it is external, it is easy to install

because it is external, it is easy to install Cons: only available in 1TB capacity

The 980 Pro is another SSD option from Samsung. According to the manufacturer, it is capable of reaching a read speed of 7,000 MB/s per second, which is twice the speed of the 970 Evo Plus. The peripheral can be used in both computers and notebooks.

The model is in M.2 format, but is only sold in 1TB capacity and is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. According to consumers, the SSD delivers as promised and is easy to install. On the other hand, some report that they needed to update the firmware, as what came limited the speed of the peripheral. The Samsung 980 PRO starts at R$1,377.

Pros: 7000MB/s read speed

7000MB/s read speed Cons: M.2 connection that is not compatible with older hardware

Another SSD alternative from Samsung is the T7 Touch. According to the manufacturer, this model offers a security system via fingerprint and password, is resistant to impacts and drops of up to 1.5 meters, has a reading speed of up to 1,050 MB/s and recording speed of up to 1,000 MB/s. Another feature is that the device has an LED system, which informs the type of task it is performing.

The SSD is portable, works externally via a USB 3.2 connection and is available in a 1TB storage size for around R$1,390. On Amazon’s website, the product is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars and many buyers emphasize the practicality offered by the peripheral’s security system. However, some report incompatibility issues with Mac systems.

Pros: security system via fingerprint and password

security system via fingerprint and password Cons: some buyers point out incompatibility issue on Mac systems

