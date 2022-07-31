São Paulo will have Felipe Alves and Galoppo as starters; see lineups

Hired in a hurry due to Jandrei’s injury, goalkeeper Felipe Alves will make his debut with the São Paulo shirt this Sunday, (31), at 4 pm, against Athletico-PR. Another newcomer who will make his first start as a starter is Giuliano Galoppo.

Coach Rogério Ceni sends an alternative team to the field in relation to the victory over América-MG, last Thursday (28), for the Copa do Brasil.

In addition to the two, youngsters such as Luizão, Moreira, Talles Costa and Rodriguinho will be starting. Pablo Maia returns to the team to protect the tricolor defense in the duel at Arena da Baixada. Marcos Guilherme will be the winger on the left.

Ceni sends São Paulo to the field with: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Miranda and Luizão; Moreira, Pablo Maia, Rodriguinho, Talles Costa and Marcos Guilherme; Galoppo and Nikao.

Tricolor needs the victory to not be even further away from the G4 of the Brasileirão. The team comes from a sequence of four draws and coach Rogério Ceni showed dissatisfaction with the fact that the team had won only 26 points in 19 games in the first round.

Luiz Felipe Scolari merged the team and despite having indicated that he would spare some holders, he climbed the Hurricane with some of his main pieces: Bento; Khellven, Matheus Felipe and Thiago Heleno and Abner; Fernandinho, Erick and Vitor Bueno; Canobbio, Vitor Roque and Tomás Cuello.