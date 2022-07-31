Scorsese and Leo DiCaprio will make a new movie with a plot in Brazil

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are one of the most successful partnerships in Hollywood. And the duo already have new plans to work together.

According to information released by the The Hollywood Reporter, the heartthrob will star in “The Wager,” while Scorsese will direct production for Apple TV. The plot will be set in different places in South American countries, such as Patagonia, Chile and, who would say, also Brazil.

The story of “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” is based on the book of the same name by journalist David Grann, who writes for the magazine The New Yorker. The work debuts in bookstores in April 2023 and chronicles a British naval expedition in the 18th century. Apple Originals acquired the rights to adapt for streaming.

according to THR, the production is set in the 1740s, and tells the story of a boat with 30 men that lands on the coast of Brazil. The crew was a survivor of a British ship, which was chasing a Spanish ship and crashed on an island in the Patagonia region.

Six months later, another vessel appears in Chile, with three sailors – who accuse the passengers of the other boat of being rebels. The case goes to trial, exposing a story of a captain and crew struggling to survive one of the most extreme climates on the planet — and each other.

Scorsese and DiCaprio share producer roles with Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Jennifer Davisson. For now, there is still no release date, which will have in the cast names like Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.

The film marks the eighth collaboration for the duo, who are also working together on another project based on Grann’s book, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” due in 2023. on Apple TV+.

Furthermore, Scorsese and DiCaprio They have also worked together in other productions, earning Oscars and awards, such as the features “Gangs of New York” (2002), “The Aviator” (2004), “The Departed” (2006), “Island of Fear” (2010) , “The Wolf of Wall Street“(2013) and in the short “The Audition” (2015).