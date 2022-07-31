See the main premieres of August 2022 on streaming

In the streaming war, platforms are preparing big releases for August with the intention of vying for the crown with the powerful, but decaying, Netflix. Series from the Game of Thrones, Marvel and Star Wars universes arrive on HBO Max and Disney+ to liven up the coming weeks for subscribers. Which plot will you watch first: House of the Dragon, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes or andor?

THE Tangerine separated the main August premieres on streaming services. So, so you don’t miss out on any big news, check out the full list of this month’s most anticipated releases!

Apple TV+

See – Third season (27th)

In the original Apple TV+ series, set in a post-apocalyptic future, the entire population lost their sight. And so society needs to change all its customs to live in the dark. But to the people’s surprise, the birth of twins changed things forever. The children of warrior Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) can see!

Disney+

Lightyear (day 3)

Buzz in scene in the new animation Disclosure / Pixar

In the new spin-off of the Toy Story saga, things spiral out of control during a mission and Buzz Lightyear needs to get the ship as quickly as possible from a hostile planet. But, to the misfortune of his companions, the astronaut makes a fatal mistake and leaves the Space Patrol 4.2 million light years from Earth.

I am Groot (day 10)

The first season of I Am Groot will feature five shorts about the young hero’s adventures in the galaxy. A new batch of five episodes is already confirmed. But, in addition to its series on the Mickey Mouse streaming, the charismatic tree is confirmed in the Christmas special of the Guardians of the Galaxy and in the third volume of the franchise.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes (17th)

Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk Disclosure / Disney+

In the new production of Marvel, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the Hulk, ends up inheriting the special abilities of the relative and his characteristic green color, obviously. The protagonist needs to work as a lawyer in legal cases involving superheroes. But with all-new powers, She-Hulk will also take the villains into her own hands.

Andor (day 31)

In the Disney+ original series, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is expected to be essential to the creation of the Resistance and the work of spies in this universe. While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) tells the story of a major event in the galaxy, the streaming plot arrives to explore the lives of the characters involved in this mission.

HBO Max

House of the Dragon (21st)

Emma D’Arcy in front of a dragon in the HBO Max series Disclosure / HBO

Set two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, the ten-episode prologue series will show the rise and fall of House Targaryen (which includes Daenerys, a character played by Emilia Clarke in the original series) due to a bitter and brutal civil war known in the books as the Dance of Dragons.

Paramount+

Secret Headquarters (12th)

In the film, Charlie Kincaid (Walker Scobell) invites his friends over to his house after his parents leave. Without supervision, young people begin to explore their surroundings. During the investigation, the group discovers a secret headquarters beneath the site. As a result, the boys begin to believe that the family’s patriarch (Owen Wilson) may have a secret double life.

Prime Video

Thirteen Lives – The Rescue (day 5)

Colin Farrell in the movie Thirteen Lives: The Rescue Playback/Prime Video

In the plot based on the real incident of 2018, a Thai football team is trapped in the cave. And to make matters worse, they end up stranded on Tham Luang during an unexpected storm. The only solution is to form a team with the best possible professionals to solve this emergency.

A League of Their Own (day 12)

The eight-episode series is an adaptation of the film A Very Special Team (1992). The film, which featured singer Madonna, actor Tom Hanks and actress Geena Davis, showed how women’s baseball gained strength in North America during World War II (1939-1945). The conflict helped create a professional league for women in the United States — as men were mostly fighting in Europe.

Samaritan (26th)

Javon “Wanna” Walton and Sylvester Stallone in the Prime Video Movie Publicity/Prime Video

In the plot, Sam Cleary, played by Javon “Wanna” Walton (of Euphoria), has a surprising suspicion. The 13-year-old believes his neighbor Joe Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is a hero of the past. However, the vigilante known as Samaritan was presumed dead 25 years ago. According to reports, the mighty one died in a battle against his greatest enemy, Nemesis.

Star+

Mike: Besides Tyson (25th)

The eight-episode series explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The streaming production is not afraid to address the ups and downs of the former boxer’s trajectory, both in sport and in his personal life. The plot also examines racism and classicism in the United States, media fame and power, misogyny, the division of wealth, the promise of the American dream, and ultimately the role of the public in celebrity history.