Snake Skulls and Alligators: A Tour of the World’s Largest Voodoo Market – 7/31/2022

horns of antelopes, snake heads, horse bones, monkey skulls. These are some of the artifacts that can be purchased at the Marché des Féticheurs (Market of Sorcerers), a street fair located in the Akodessewa region of the city of Lomé, capital of Togo, in West Africa.

Such items from dead animals are used in religious ceremonies and traditional medicine linked to voodoo practices, which are widespread in this French-speaking African country.

With dozens of tents spread over a dirt floor, the place is frequented by people with illnesses and other life problems in search of something specific that their healers have prescribed for them.

Bones and horns, for example, are crushed and placed in potions that, after being ingested or thrown into cuts in the person’s bodies, are supposed to be capable of curing diseases.

One of the market stalls: uses range from potions to lucky charms Image: Getty Images

Amulets made with owl feathers and rabbit fur can bring good luck.

And there are also ingredients that, according to local belief, manage to increase physical power: potions prepared with powdered horse bones, for example, would give those who drink them more strength and speed.

The possibilities for combinations are almost endless: they can be mixed in the same healing or fortifying formulas, for example, horn powder from an animal with various African herbs.

Animal heads, horns and skins are among the most found items at the fair. Image: Getty Images

You will hardly find what you need at the Marché des Féticheurs, considered the largest market for items related to the practice of voodoo in the world.

Queries and controversies

The Marché des Féticheurs is not just a point of sale for healing items or items that fight bad luck and weakness.

There, the public can consult directly with healers, who receive those interested in huts behind the tents that sell the animal carcasses.

Behind the tents, healers make diagnoses and conduct healing rituals Image: Getty Images

In these secluded spaces, healers make diagnoses about their patient’s physical and spiritual state and prescribe the animal and herbal parts that are needed to solve the problem. And, as a rule, they carry out the healing rituals themselves, in the hut itself – in a service that is charged.

Due to its striking features, the Marché des Féticheurs has been frequented by many travelers from abroad who visit Togo.

With such demand, today, at the entrance of the market, work several guides who are willing to show and explain the place to outsiders.

Alligator heads attract the attention of travelers: the market has also become a tourist attraction Image: Getty Images

Despite its importance to the country’s culture, however, the Marché des Féticheurs is a place that is not without controversy.

Its sellers say that all the animals sold there were found dead in Togo and other African countries. But it is impossible to know whether this is true.

In addition, there are reports that carcasses of endangered animals have already been sold at the site.

Officially, the animals sold there would have been found dead. Image: Getty Images

the present voodoo

Much of what is seen in the Marché des Féticheurs is related to voodoo, a religious practice that emerged in the western region of Africa (where Togo is), whose origin dates back thousands of years and which is still very important for several communities living on the continent.

Voodoo followers believe in the existence of deities that represent the forces of nature — and, for these believers, healers have a gift for establishing communication with some of these entities.

Salesperson of the Marché des Féticheurs Image: Getty Images

Trader shows a monkey skull for sale Image: Getty Images

It would be under the guidance from these deities that the healers of the Marché des Féticheurs would be able to identify diseases and other problems that are affecting people — and, for those involved in the ritual, dead animals have the power to help in the healing process.

Throughout the 20th century, voodoo was portrayed by numerous films and books as an evil religious practice, used to curse or harm people. But their rituals are, as a rule, aimed at improving the lives of their followers, as the Sorcerers’ Market in Togo proves.