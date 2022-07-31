Test shows supposed AMD Ryzen 5 7600X being 22% faster than Core i9-12900K

New information about the next processor family OMG appeared this Friday (29). This time, the leaked model was the Ryzen 5 7600X, which proved to be considerably superior to the Intel Core i9-12900K. As the VideoCardz website pointed out, AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6 cores and 12 threads was spotted on Userbenchmark. In the test, the model operated with the 4.4 GHz base clock and a 4.95 GHz turbo, plus DDR5 RAM at 4800 MT/s.

It is worth noting that Userbenchmark is not considered an excellent software for testing AMD processors, but the data shows that the supposed Ryzen 5 7600X had a 56% improvement on single-core and up to 49% in multi-core compared to 5600X. With this, the single-core performance of 243 points is even higher than the Alder Lake Intel Core i9-12900K CPU by 22%. Obviously, AMD’s CPU outperforms in multi-thread tests due to the limited number of cores, after all it’s a comparison between 12 threads and 24.

While this leak doesn’t confirm the exact name of the processor SKU, AMD itself has confirmed that this SKU is coming. Also, the Ryzen 7000 series should keep the same core count as the Zen3 parts, so this is very likely to be the next Ryzen 5 7600X processor.

Source link