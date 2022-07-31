The 5 Best Horror Movies on Netflix According to IMDb [ATUAIS]

Check out a list of the best horror movies on Netflix in 2022, according to the IMDb notes

A good horror movie can raise the adrenaline of any viewer. Stories of ghosts, assassins and monsters make even the most confident of people shiver. However, there are works that do not even present something supernatural to cause fear. Therefore, all it takes is a good direction, breathtaking sequences and a formidable suspense to at least leave the audience attentive.

In this proposal, we have selected the best horror movies on Netflix available in 2022. Finally, everything in accordance, of course, with the IMDb assessment. Check out!

Best horror movies on Netflix

1. A Quiet Place (IMDb 7.5)

2018 ‧ Horror/Sci-Fi ‧ 1h 30m

Finally, perhaps the best-known movie on the list. a silent place brings the couple’s partnership Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in a world ravaged by horror.

The film shows a post-apocalyptic reality. Thus, Earth’s population has been decimated by a terrifying entity that attacks at the slightest possible sound. Two survivors live on a farm in the United States.

They try to keep the family silent in order to survive the threat. However, the couple needs to prepare a perfect environment for the birth of their daughter. With psychological horror and a lot of suspense, a silent place It’s one of the best horror movies on Netflix.

2. Street (IMDb 7.5)

2018 ‧ Horror/Horror Comedy ‧ 2h 9m

street, 2018, is an Indian movie among the best horror movies on Netflix in 2022. In the plot, a small town Chanderi lives in fear of an evil spirit named Stree. After all, he kidnaps men at night.

The feature, which adapts humor in the midst of horror, is based on the urban legend of Nale Bawhich went viral during the 1990s in India.

3. The Lighthouse (IMDb 7.4)

2019 ‧ Horror/Drama ‧ 1h 49m

The headlight is one of the best horror movies on Netflix available in 2022. The movie takes place in the early 20th century. So, Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe), the head of a lighthouse on an isolated island, hires the young Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) to replace the previous sidekick. However, the lighthouse remains closed to the boy, who arouses an increasing curiosity about the place.

At the same time as strange phenomena occur, Ephraim becomes obsessed with finding out what happens at the Lighthouse.

4. Kingdom: Ashin of the North (IMDb 7.2)

2021 ‧ Horror/Action‧ 1h 39m

Kingdom: Ashin of the North it’s the prologue of the series kingdom (2019). The plot revolves around the character ashin, an enigmatic woman who appeared at the end of production. The new story details her past and how tragedy and betrayal fueled a desire for revenge.

5. Everyday Devil (IMDb 7.1)

2020 ‧ Thriller/Drama ‧ 2h 19m

The first movie on the list, The Devil of Every Dayproduces terror in the Details. Here, we don’t have monsters, killers or ghosts. Fear arises from characters’ lives. set between the Second World War and the Vietnam Warthe film follows several characters whose lives end up connecting to become one of the best horror movies on Netflix in 2022.

In the list are Bill Skarsgard, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Tom Holland, Haley Bennettand Robert Pattinson. Each actor plays someone whose past haunts the present. So there’s a serial killer duo, a tormented war veteran, and a beautiful woman who loses her life to cancer. In addition, the plot still features a boy (Holland) who grew up to be a good man, but who begins to fall apart after realizing that the town’s religious leader (Pattinson) has serious problems.

