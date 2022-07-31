The Hunger Games actors humorously recall the moment they killed each other

Amandla Stenberg still remembers “with affection” the time she was murdered by Jack Quaid during the 74th Hunger Games.

The actress played little Rue, from District 11, in the first film in the franchise. The girl, who was allied with Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence)was killed by the character of Jack, a teenager from District 1, with a spear in his abdomen.

Both Amandla and Jack dropped by for a chat with the AND! news during your participation in Comic Con San Diego, and the girl decided to leave a message for her colleague, who would come to the event after her.

“Oh, Jack. It’s been so many years, and it took me a long time to recover. Sometimes I still feel a sharp pang in my stomach and I remember that time you killed me, but we all have our faults and I forgive you.”

Jack saw Amandla’s clip the next day. The actor laughed a lot at the joke, and replied:

“YEA! YEA! Thank you, Amandla… My God, people spat at me in the streets for years on end. I’m really happy, I’m even getting emotional.”

Check out the moment in full in the video below:

Franchise returns to theaters with spin-off film

Seven years after the end of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Melark’s journey, a new film set in the universe created by author Suzanne Collins arrives in theaters.

Entitled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the film will be a prologue to the story of the previous four films, presenting the youth of President Coriolanus Snow, and contextualizing some of the factors that made him the cruel dictator that fans of the series already know.

Coriolanus will be played by Tom Blyth of The Gilded Age and Billy the Kid. In addition to the protagonist, the film has also confirmed the participation of names such as Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera (Love sublime love), in addition to actress Hunter Schafer, from euphoria.

All films in the franchise Hunger Games are available in the HBO Max catalog. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes opens in cinemas across Brazil from the day November 17th.

