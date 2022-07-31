The lives of women fighting in the trenches of eastern Ukraine

Katerina never takes pictures of her companions before leaving for the front. She considers her unlucky. Karina does not tell her mother that she will go to what she calls “line zero”. Iana uses social media to try to cheer up her family members.

In another day of war in eastern Ukraine, the three rest with their unit in a village, before a new rotation. They agree to talk about their life on the front, about the conflict, which they did not expect, and about the last five months, which “felt like years”.

Katerina Novakivska, 29, is deputy commander of a unit in the Donbas, an industrial region that the Russians are trying to control and where fighting wreaks havoc. Small, dark, thin and black-eyed, the young woman, originally from Vinnytsia (center), had just graduated from the Army academy when the war began.

Katerina is primarily responsible for moral and psychological support to the troops. After the usual speech about the soldiers’ “satisfactory spirit” and the legitimacy of their struggle, she explains that “the hardest thing for them is to lose comrades”, and, for her, to distance herself from the horror stories.

“They trust me because there are many things they cannot tell their loved ones,” says the deputy commander. Their greatest fear is of being abandoned, killed or injured, on the battlefield.

Katerina remembers the fateful day of May 28, when 11 soldiers died and about 20 disappeared. In the roar of the invasion, men disappear and no one can say what happened to them.

The sub-commander confesses that her biggest fear is being kidnapped by Russian soldiers. “But I’ve already planned everything,” she says, mentioning the possibility of committing suicide before falling into the hands of enemies.

Katerina has a small scar on her nose left by an explosion in March, and, on her forearm, a lotus flower, a tattoo made in 2017 in the Russian-occupied city of Volnovakha, which, according to her, “no longer exists”.

– Keeping up morale –

On social media, Iana Pazdri plays with the stereotype of being a soldier and shows off her perfectly painted nails while driving an armored car or handling a weapon.

At 35, Iana has been in combat since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine and, like her companions, has not seen her children in five months. “I volunteered because I’m a patriot and I thought I could be useful here,” she says, referring to the Army as a family.

Whenever she has time, Iana posts extracts from her military life on Instagram and Tik Tok. “Some soldiers have to live at line zero, under shelling,” she says, citing the term often used in Ukraine to refer to the front line. “But honestly, sometimes it’s hard.”

Dozens of soldiers are killed daily on the eastern Ukrainian front line, where Russian forces made major advances in May and June, taking virtually the entire Lugansk region. Since then, the front line has moved little, but artillery battles have intensified.

– Zero Line –

Karina, a former textile worker of Tajik origin, joined the army in 2020 on a two-year contract. She drives an armored vehicle on the front lines.

“When you’re in position, it’s hard to think about your teammates, with the hope that no one is killed or hurt, that you yourself don’t come under attack,” says the young woman, who also has a degree in mechanics.

Karina’s husband is anxiously awaiting her at home, but she stresses: “Nobody tells me what to do.” When she calls her mother, she doesn’t tell her she’s on the front lines, “and she pretends to believe it,” she says.

Karina does not believe that the war will come to an end anytime soon. “The Russians have already conquered a lot of territory.” For Iana, defeat is not an option. “Whatever happens, we will win. We have no right to lose”, emphasizes the combatant, who wants to travel to the Caribbean and South America after the conflict. smile.

