The movie that moved the world and that everyone should watch is on Netflix

More than just an almost always good time in life, childhood becomes a refuge for adult men and women. After becoming these skittish creatures and so full of the countless (and necessary) reservations that life imposes on us, we all recognize ourselves in the fragile and defenseless child that populates the yellowed photos of a time when the scourge of the world did not oppress us, or it oppressed us and we didn’t feel it. Life passes, youth is shortened, but childhood, ah!, this one never ends. Childhood is man’s safe haven, the cozy and magical place where we go when we want some comfort in the face of the vicissitudes of existence. What happens at this stage of life remains, with a stubbornness equal to the scars of ball games and broken swings, marked in the child’s soul that we never stop having, guiding the most serious decisions that we are forced to make. For some reason that certainly goes back to the most basic survival instinct, images that take place in our green years come to our minds, as if to admonish us in our human stupidity or praise some rare moment of brilliance.

Stephen Chbosky elaborates on the argument of childhood trauma and makes “Extraordinary” (2017) a cutting account of the discoveries of an unusual boy, dealing with the small things of life beyond his private world. Based on the novel of the same name by writer RJ Palacio, the film by Chbosky — also director of “The Perks of Being Invisible” (2012), a film transcription of his own book of the same name, published in 1999 — follows August Pullman in a special moment in the protagonist’s life. Bearing a rare congenital abnormality that impairs the full development of some organs, in addition to causing sequelae in the arrangement of bones and skin on his face, Auggie has already started his life fighting for survival. In a flashback scene, the director’s script, co-written with Jack Thorne and Steve Conrad, shows the boy being removed from the womb of his mother, Isabel, by Julia Roberts, in a way that is between clumsy and full of fright, and the text insists on It should be noted that he underwent 27 surgeries and other therapeutic procedures right from the first days of birth, as if no ultrasound exam had been able to detect the syndrome. A detail that can be ignored in the face of the beautiful story that begins to emerge.

Palacio said he got the idea for the book from a visit to an ice cream shop where he came across a boy with the same characteristics as Auggie, but obviously he also used the story of Roy Lee Dennis (1961-1978), the Rocky, died two months before completing seventeen years due to complications of craniodiaphyseal dysplasia, the technical nomenclature for the disease, which implies calcium accumulation in the skull bone and consequent vision disorders and impairment of hearing capacity. Rocky’s story, much more dramatic than that of the central character of “Extraordinary”, was shown in the great “Marks of Fate” (1985), in which Peter Bogdanovich (1939-2022) showed the behavior of a boy who begins to appear for life during the power flower of the 1970s, where love and sex were free, but not for someone like him.

Chbosky makes Auggie a boy who lives life with much less worries, not least because he’s still a child and enjoys his mother’s unconditional love – who usually leaves enough long before they know it -, readily willing to relegate his career as illustrator of children’s books for the calends, as well as the master’s thesis to which she was dedicated, in order to educate him at home. It is Roberts’ character herself who decides that her son is able to continue with his studies at a conventional school, despite the protests of Nate, Auggie’s father, played by Owen Wilson. Roberts and Wilson maintain good chemistry throughout the narrative, even in moments of rare disagreements like this, and the director still manages to explore the conflict of Olivia, the older sister played by Izabela Vidovic, who no longer hides her hurt for always being in tow of the youngest and now without its only support, the nameless grandmother recently killed, a dispensable participation of Sônia Braga.

“Extraordinary” implies that Auggie’s going to the regular school system, despite all the difficulties of adaptation; bullying, vigorously fought by director Tushman, by Mandy Patinkin; and true friendships and not so much was really the best thing to do. As in “Jack’s Room” (2015), by Lenny Abrahamson, Jacob Tremblay easily does the job by embodying yet another melancholy figure, and surprisingly mature when it comes to imprinting on Auggie the nuances of euphoria and acrimony of a life that has won. stronger colors, but he is always depending on the approval of strangers—and, worst of all, on what he can be most intimate with. Tremblay is the soul of the film, sensitive to the point and full of philosophical triggers. If the story had stuck more to Auggie, the extraordinary might have become the sublime.

Movie: Extraordinary

Direction: Stephen Chbosky

Year: 2017

Genre: drama

Note: 9/10