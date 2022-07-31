The new Gmail interface is released to all users

If you don’t like the update, there is a possibility to go back to the previous Material design. Check step by step!
O Google released for all users the new interface of the platform of Gmail, earlier this week. The new look that was released at the beginning of the year, in February, until then, was only available to a few people. Check out what’s new and what’s changed below:
Material Design version 3
Material Design is a design language developed by Google. The versions bring improvements to the “cards” and are available on Google Now. Material Design makes use of interactive animations, fills, depth effects like lights and shadows and transitions.
Version 3 of the Material will have a series of changes in the visual elements of the operating system in order to make the icons more accessible to the user, the new version will have a panel where it will be possible to navigate through the items just by hovering over them.
The panel will be located next to the “three dashes” menu and the listing can be viewed in pop-up or full-window mode. Google said that more news and improvements will come to users later this year. Among them, emoji expansion and accessibility improvements.
Check the details:
How to return to the original Gmail interface
- First access your Gmail through the web or app;
- In the upper right corner of the interface, access “settings”;
- In the list click on “quick settings”;
- Select the option “return to original view”;
- Return to the main inbox menu and refresh by pressing F5, on the web, or close and open the app.