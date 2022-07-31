The real-life murders that even Agatha Christie couldn’t solve

Agatha Christie in black and white photo

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Agatha Christie is the author of 66 novels.

A group of people. A peaceful place. One death. A great mystery. An unforgettable detective. A “grand finale” in which all the characters involved come together for a dramatic reveal of the outcome.

A storyline familiar to Agatha Christie’s legion of readers, British writer author of 66 crime novels translated into more than 145 languages. A captivating woman who was inspired by the mysteries of real life, by the cases that were never solved and that gained survival in her works.

Some particularly intrigued her, not only because justice was not done, but because the suspects, despite not having been convicted in court, were condemned by public opinion, carrying the guise of guilty for the rest of their days – a situation that the author illustrated. at work tragic innocence.

In the work, the death of Charles Bravo is an open case that raises a series of suspicions that come to destroy the lives of innocent people, especially that of his wife, Florence.

