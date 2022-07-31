The real-life murders that even Agatha Christie couldn’t solve

30 July 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Agatha Christie is the author of 66 novels.

A group of people. A peaceful place. One death. A great mystery. An unforgettable detective. A “grand finale” in which all the characters involved come together for a dramatic reveal of the outcome.

A storyline familiar to Agatha Christie’s legion of readers, British writer author of 66 crime novels translated into more than 145 languages. A captivating woman who was inspired by the mysteries of real life, by the cases that were never solved and that gained survival in her works.

Some particularly intrigued her, not only because justice was not done, but because the suspects, despite not having been convicted in court, were condemned by public opinion, carrying the guise of guilty for the rest of their days – a situation that the author illustrated. at work tragic innocence.

In the work, the death of Charles Bravo is an open case that raises a series of suspicions that come to destroy the lives of innocent people, especially that of his wife, Florence.

In A Sleeping Crimemeanwhile, the lovely detective Miss Marple points out that the murder “was not proven in the Madeleine Smith case”, but that many believed she was guilty.

Who were these women and what happened?

Some of the cases were detailed by the BBC radio show and podcast. lady killerswhich depicts women suspected of murder in cases in the 19th century.

photo caption, Madeleine Smith and Pierre Emile L’Angelier: Forbidden Romance with Tragic End

Manipulative killer or manipulated naive?

Madeleine Smith was a high-society figure in Glasgow, Scotland, in the 1850s. She lived a life that seemed perfect: she went to balls and concerts, strolled through the shops in the commercial areas of the city, and spent summers at her country house. your family.

But she had a secret: against all the rules of Victorian-era decency (reigning Queen Victoria in the United Kingdom, between 1837 and 1901), she embarked on a love affair with a man ten years her senior and, by the way, above, an immigrant clerk, someone far below his position in the social hierarchy.

His name was Pierre Emile L’Angelier. She met him in 1855, when he was 19 years old. In a short time, they fell in love, began to exchange letters frequently and became intimate.

Two years later, however, Madeleine became engaged to a boy chosen by her parents – someone, obviously, who frequented the same spaces as she did in the British aristocracy.

When Emile found out, the two fought.

Madeleine burned the letters exchanged between the two and begged Emile to return the ones he had, fearing they could eventually be discovered and ruin his reputation.

Heartbroken and jealous, he not only refused the request, he also threatened to mail his father to expose their relationship.

In a panic, Madeleine begged them to meet.

On the night of March 22, 1857, Emile fell ill and died of arsenic poisoning. Madeleine was charged with murder. If she was found guilty, she would be hanged.

The trial caused an uproar.

Her 100+ letters, intended only for her lover’s eyes, were read in public for all to hear.

The most public evidence of their relationship, considered scandalous by society at the time, was produced in his own handwriting and, according to the prosecution, represented probable cause for the murder.

“Your visit last night is over. I longed for her so much. How quickly it passed. Dear Emile, I love you more and more. I am your wife, because I can never be another’s wife after our intimacy.”

photo caption, Madeleine letter detail: dozens of them were found with Emile

She had lost her virginity out of wedlock, something that, at that time, ruined the lives of girls like her – by being an impediment to marrying anyone else.

During the investigation, the police discovered that Madeleine had purchased arsenic – according to her, to use on her skin.

The prosecution also relied on the testimony of a witness who said that Emile had told him that Madeleine had made him a hot chocolate when they met shortly before her death. That would have been the way Madeleine would have poisoned him.

With the help of the eminent toxicologist Sir Andrew Douglas Maclagan, the defense challenged this argument.

Not only is it true that arsenic can be used as a cosmetic, the expert said, but in order to be lethal and undetectable when ingested, it must be completely dissolved in a fire for half an hour. Trying to turn it into hot chocolate would be even more difficult.

The jury issued the verdict: the crime had not been “proved”.

Madeline was found neither guilty nor innocent. He was free, but his reputation was tarnished forever.

There was no choice but to change his name and disappear.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Death of Charles Bravo (1845-1876) caused commotion in Victorian society

Ruthless Killer or Abused Wife?

On April 21, 1876, at a luxurious residence called The Priory in the Balham borough of south London, a lawyer named Charles Bravo died of poisoning after three days of agony. He had drunk water containing potassium antimony.

On his deathbed, he did not say who could have poisoned him and remained strangely calm during his final days.

The six doctors who treated him and the detectives in charge of the case interpreted his silence as a sign that he had committed suicide.

Still, Charles’ friends and family, unconvinced, demanded another investigation.

It was then that the case began to attract press attention. Initially, tabloid articles pointed to a coachman sacked by Charles, who reportedly shouted in a pub that “Mr. Bravo will be dead in five months” as a suspect, and then lady-in-waiting Jane Cox, whom Charles had allegedly threatened to fire. Before long, however, the spotlight turned to his wife.

During the three days Florence Bravo testified, lawyers for the Charles family were busy uncovering details of a previous relationship she had with the eminent Dr. James Manby Gully, a physician whose clients included Charles Darwin and Florence Nightingale.

With these ingredients, what became known as “the Balham mystery” became one of the most sensational murder cases of the Victorian era, with daily coverage in newspapers and tabloids and crowds flocking to the neighborhood to follow the story.

The inquiry turned into an investigation into Florence’s sexual morality, which did not fit the script prescribed for women at the time.

By age 19, she had married Alexander Ricardo, the only child of John L. Ricardo, the founder of the International Telegraph Company, in what newspapers described as “the coming together of two great families in Europe.”

Alexander was, however, a violent alcoholic – and Florence decided to separate from him, despite her parents’ pleas for her to remain in the marriage.

Before the separation papers were completed, Ricardo died of hematemesis (blood loss from the mouth), triggered by drunkenness, in an apartment in Cologne, Germany, which he shared with “a companion”.

With her inheritance – and her hair dyed red – Florence traveled across Europe with Dr. Gully, married and 37 years her senior.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The life of Florence Bravo (1845-1878) did not follow the traditional script of 19th century British aristocrats

In 1873, she suffered a miscarriage or, according to speculation, an abortion induced by Gully to avoid further scandals.

Whatever happened made Florence very sick, and the experience led her to end her relationship with the doctor and seek reconciliation with her parents.

Intent on restoring the young woman’s position in society, her lady-in-waiting, Jane Cox, planned meetings with Charles, who would eventually become her second husband.

When he died, they had only been married for 5 months but their relationship was already under strain.

Charles was jealous of Gully, and despite having secured a financially favorable settlement before the marriage, he was frustrated that he did not have unlimited control over his wife’s vast fortune, the only reason he had married her, he told his lawyer in his courtroom. first visit after the wedding.

Florence had suffered two consecutive miscarriages in that short time, and although she was in bad shape, her husband insisted that she fulfill her “marital obligations.”

In the end, the investigation failed to produce enough evidence to charge anyone with the crime.

photo caption, ‘A life of debauchery, madness and vice’, says a conservative newspaper of the time about Florence

Florence was never brought to trial. To public opinion, however, she managed to get away with murdering her husband.

“And so Florence Bravo, abandoned by her family, died alone from drinking. Mrs. Cox, ostracized with three young children, lived to an old age knowing that most people she knew thought she was a murderer. Dr Gully found himself ruined professionally and socially,” says a character from tragic innocence.

“Someone was guilty and got away with it. But the others were innocent and didn’t get away with it.”

And that culprit, Agatha Christie believed, was the doctor.

His theory was that Gully had prescribed medicine to Charles, who was suffering from neuralgia and rheumatism, and that one of the pills in the bottle was poisoned with antimony.

“I always thought he was the only person who had an overpowering motive and the right personality type: extremely competent, successful and considered above suspicion,” she wrote in a letter to the editor of the Sunday Times Magazine in 1968.