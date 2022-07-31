The Song of Birds and Serpents adds Josh Andrés Rivera to the cast

With development already confirmed for some time and a release date set, the film The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents keeps getting news. And among them, the most recent involves a new addition to its roster.

According to information from the website Coming Soonthe actor Josh Andrés Riverabest known for his role in West Side Storyjoined the cast of the prelude to Hunger Games. According to the source, he will interpret Sejanus Plintthe mentor of a District 2 tribute and someone becomes a close friend of the young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth).

It is worth remembering that, previously, the actor Tom Blyth was previously confirmed in the cast as the interpreter of the young Coriolanus Snow, while Rachel Zegler will live the character Lucy Gray.

Jerome Lance will interpret Marcus, the tribute from District 2. Ashley Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Coriolanus’ closest friends and mentor to the District 11 tribute. Knox Gibson he will interpret Bobbin, the tribute from District 8; Mackenzie Lansing she will interpret Coral, tribute from District 4; In turn, Aamer Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, the mentor of one of District 11’s tributes.

About the movie The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents

The Hunger Games prequel film will be set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen’s narrative, with its plot centering on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem. After his family goes through hard times, he sees a chance to change his fortunes when he is chosen to mentor the 10th Hunger Games. However, his joy is soon dashed when he discovers on harvest morning that he has been assigned to mentor a tribute girl from District 12.