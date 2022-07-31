Vasco’s likely lineup to face Chapecoense

Packed after the 4-0 rout at home against CRB, Vasco da Gama enters the field this Sunday (31) to face Chapecoense. For the duel, the interim coach, Emílio Faro, should start the match with: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey and Nenê; Figueiredo, Raniel and Gabriel Pec.

imposing victory

After three games without victories, the board of Vasco opted for the dismissal of the then coach, Maurício Souza. Until then, Cruz-Maltino has not yet announced a new coach and Emílio Faro is in charge on an interim basis. Last Thursday, with the right to an exquisite performance by Andrey and with the first goal of the career of the young Eguinaldo, only 17 years old, Vasco beat CRB by 4 to 0 and reached the runner-up with 38 points, eight unless the leader of the competition, Cruzeiro.

Emílio Faro, in a press conference after the game, said that Vasco’s fans can be calm, as the group is very united in favor of Vasco da Gama in the search for the team’s return to the Brasileirão Serie A:

“Vasco’s fans can be sure that the atmosphere today inside the CT and carried out in the group is something that I, in many years of football, have seen little. It is a situation very focused on the best of Vasco. I know that I will be within the context to do what is asked of me. There will be no shortage of effort to help Vasco access the Serie A. In what context? I don’t know. We now have a difficult moment of access, which is approaching the end and generates anxiety. Let’s deal with this by seeing each game as a knockout. If Emílio is going to be in front or on the side, Vasco will come in front” – declared Emílio Faro.

Technical Sheet: Vasco vs Chapecoense

Competition: Brasileirão Serie B – 22nd round

Date and time: Sunday, July 31, at 4:00 pm Brasilia time

Venue: Vasco da Gama Stadium – São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere

Arbitration: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN), Jean Márcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores