Vidal has a gala performance, Flamengo massacres Atlético-GO and sleeps in the G-4 of the Brasileirão

Match at Maracanã closed Saturday night of the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship

On Saturday night (30), the Flamengo received the Atlético-GO at Maracanã for the 20th round of the Brazilian and left with resounding rout by 4 to 1, with goals from Lázaro, Marinho, Vidal and Victor Hugo. Wellington Rato slowed down at the end.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The score was opened at 21 minutes. After a beautiful move by Victor Hugo, the ball arrived in good shape for Lázaro, who, like a striker, took the lead and played to open the scoring.

In the next minute, Vidal only managed to get Marinho on the edge of the area, and the striker fired in the corner, counting on goalkeeper Ronaldo’s failure to widen.

Like a steamroller, Fla arrived in the attack in the 29th minute with Marinho receiving a deep pass in the area and being knocked down, with a penalty being awarded. Vidal went for the ball and hit it hard to score the third.

In the final minutes of the first stage, Victor Hugo received a throw, took it off the mark and gave a beautiful touch for coverage on the goalkeeper’s exit to transform the score into a rout.

At the end of the second half, Wellington Rato resisted Pablo’s marking at the entrance of the area, kicked across and hit the corner to reduce the home team’s advantage.

Championship status

As a result, Fla sleeps in the fourth position of the table, with 33 points. The Dragon is in 18th, with 17 points, four less than the Hawaiifirst team outside the Z-4.

Vidal Show

With an assist and a goal, the Chilean midfielder had a great performance in his first match as a starter. In the meantime, in an interview with Premierealso declared himself to Fla fans who were present at the Maracanã.

time spared

Coach Dorival Jr. scaled his team already thinking about the next appointment for the CONMEBOL Libertadoreswith all holders starting the match on the bench, and names like Rodnei, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol entering the second stage.

next games

Flamengo returns to the field next Tuesday (2), for Libertadores, to play the first leg of the quarterfinals against Corinthians. For the Copa Sudamericana, Atlético plays on the same day against Nationalfrom Uruguay.

For the 21st round of the Brasileirão, the two teams return to the field on Saturday (6). Fla plays against Sao Paulo outside, while the dragon faces the Red Bull Bragantino at home.

Datasheet

Flamengo 4 x 1 Atletico-GO

GOALS: Lázaro, Marinho, Vidal and Victor Hugo (FLA); Wellington Rat (ACG)

FLAMENGO: Saints; Matheuzinho (Rodinei), Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Vidal (Thiago Maia), Diego Ribas and Victor Hugo (Everton Ribeiro); Lázaro (Vitinho), Marinho (Gabigol) and Cebolinha. Coach: Dorival Jr.

ATHLETIC-GO: Ronaldo; Dudu, Wanderson, Edson (Klaus) and Jefferson; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas (Willian Maranhão) and Jorginho (Churín); Wellington Rato, Ricardinho (Airton) and Peglow (Léo Pereira). Coach: Jorge