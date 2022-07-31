Vidal with ‘partidaço’ and Victor Hugo ‘craque’; see Flamengo’s notes

With the reserve team, Flamengo gave a football lesson and thrashed Atlético-GO 4-1 tonight (30), at Maracanã, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. Rubro-Negro resolved the match in the first half, with goals from Lázaro, Marinho, Vidal (who scored his first for the club) and Victor Hugo, on a gala night. Wellington Rato cashed in at the end. It is the fourth victory in a row for Fla, which went to 33 points and entered the G-4 for the first time in the championship.

At Flamengo livetransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Mengão games, journalists Renato Maurício Prado and André Rocha praised the red-black attack in the first half at Maracanã. The pair filled the ball with young Victor Hugo, who scored a great goal, provided an assist and scored 10. “He was the star of the game”, praised RMP. He also highlighted Vidal’s dominance in the midfield: “He made a great game, gives the fans a lot of hope, shows a lot of race on the field”.

Check Flamengo’s notes

saints

RMP: it was not to blame for the goal, otherwise it was not work – grade 7.

Rocha: there was no work because the defense didn’t let him, Dorival fixed Flamengo’s defense – note 6.5.

Matheuzinho

RMP: good performance – grade 7.

Rocha: good performance, safe behind and well in front – score 7.5.

wheeled

RMP: entered and made the usual smoke – note 6.

Rocha: Rodinei is a bull, but he doesn’t think – score 5.5.

Fabricio Bruno

RMP: it was safe and there was no fault in the goal – score 7.5.

Rocha: well, safe in coverage, in direct confrontations – grade 7.5.

Pablo

RMP: grade 7.5.

Rocha: he didn’t do anything silly on the ball out today, safe performance – grade 7.5.

Ayrton Lucas

RMP: he played well, safe in the marking, and gave a sensational assist – note 7.5.

Rocha: is trying to find himself, holds back a little, but he had the merit of the pass for Victor Hugo’s goal – note 7.

Diego

RMP: I didn’t see Diego on the field, which was great, Vidal took care of the midfield, Diego was tasteless and odorless – note 5.

Rocha: he did well and played further, it wasn’t the microwave dish that spins and doesn’t move – note 6.

Vidal

RMP: made a good game, gives hope to the crowd, shows a lot of race on the field – note 9.

Rock: grade 9.5.

Thiago Maia

RMP: grew too much – note 8.

Rocha: started very well, race, will, physical preparation, gets in front of anyone, is flying and going over everyone – grade 7.

Victor Hugo

RMP: ace of the game – note 10

Rock: note 10.

Everton Ribeiro

RMP: entered well, gave a beautiful hat – grade 7.5.

Rocha: entered well and gave a beautiful hat – grade 7.5.

Marine

RMP: I liked Marinho a lot, he fought all the time, gave a cart, scored a goal and suffered a penalty – note 8.

Rocha: played well today, unbalanced the game, scored, suffered a penalty, suffered a foul that could have been sent off, played well – note 8.5.

gabigol

RMP: entered very well – note 8.

Rocha: he didn’t have a chance to score, but he left Vitinho twice in front of the goal, and the first pass was pornographic – note 8.

Everton Chives

RMP: he still owes a lot to Cebolinha do Grêmio and the Brazilian team in the Copa América 2019, he has a lot more to give, he needs more rhythm and chemistry and people who play more with him on the left side – note 7.

Rock: note 7.

Lazarus

RMP: the first goal was important – note 7.5.

Rocha: scored the goal and gave a lot of movement, gave a lot of option to receive the balls, but lost two goals without excuse, good performance in general – note 7.

Vitinho

RMP: I can’t stand Vitinho anymore – grade 0.

Rocha: you will be happy in Greece, it is very beautiful – grade 0.

Dorival Junior

RMP: you’re doing an amazing job, even better than I expected, you can’t help but applaud – note 10.

Rocha: the reserves slaughtered the opponent, the team was well assembled and he is giving morale to the boys, his work so far is very good and he got a scorched earth – note 10.

