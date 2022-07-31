VIDEO WATCH AMANDA NUNES’ FIGHT AT UFC 277

Amanda Nunes is, again, double champion. On Saturday night (30), in the main fight of UFC 277the Brazilian dominated Julianna Penapunished the rival in the fight standing and on the ground to win the duel by unanimous decision of the judges (50-45, 50-43, 50-44).

The fight started evenly in the first round. However, in the second round, the Brazilian got three knockdowns and was close to knocking out. From the third partial, Nunes chose to take down Peña. The Brazilian applied hard elbows but took risks in finishing attacks by the American. However, quite calm, the Brazilian athlete got rid of the attacks and hurt the American with deep cuts on her face. At end, Amanda Nunes reclaims the rooster belt.

But if you lost the fight between Amanda Nunes x Julianna Pena at the UFC 277watch the best moments in the player below:

VIDEO: AMANDA NUNES vs JULIANNA PEÑA UFC 277

