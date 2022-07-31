Vítor Pereira praises Fausto Vera’s departure: “quality to create”

Corinthians had a victory without scares over Botafogo, on Saturday night (30). The 1 to 0 served for Timão to recover morale before the decisive match against Flamengo, next Tuesday (2), for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals. In addition to the three points, coach Vítor Pereira also gained a quality alternative in midfield.

Fausto Vera started Timão for the first time and left a great impression. “Fausto, in terms of training, did training with his teammates. [jogador] that is coming. And he had to connect with the others in the game”, highlighted the captain of Timão, when commenting on how the Argentine did to overcome the lack of integration with his teammates.

The Argentine started the game a little shy, but little by little he loosened up. If at Argentinos Juniors, his former club, the player played a more defensive role, as a defensive midfielder, against Botafogo he had more freedom.

In the first half, even when the match was tied, he appeared by surprise in the rival area, but kicked wide.

In the final stage, production grew. He back-heeled to overcome the team from Rio de Janeiro, helped to mark the rival, and appeared even more times in front, able to kick on goal and bring danger to the goal defended by Gatito Fernández.

“The game gave him confidence. He has the finishing touch, an outside shot, the quality to create, and he gained that over the course of the game. It wasn’t anything special that I said to him at half-time, it was just a few tactical adjustments.” , and more defensive than offensive. And it was the confidence to appear in the area”, praised Vitor Pereira.

The victory over Botafogo helped Corinthians not let Palmeiras open seven points of advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão. With this Saturday’s triumph, Timão was 38 points behind, and remains four behind rival alviverde.

See other answers from Vitor Pereira

Renato Augusto

“I think I already explained it, Bruno Mazziotti has already explained it publicly. He is much better, but he hasn’t done any training with the team yet. He’s in the final part of that transition to be integrated with the team. That’s why he hasn’t been in that game yet. a very annoying injury, difficult to recover from. It was 12 games, but here it doesn’t take that long to be 12 games. We hope he can recover.”

about victory

“Neither I nor they (players) were satisfied with the result and with the game we played in the Copa do Brasil. We had to give an answer, return to our level, and we gave an answer against a good team, in a game well played. game with rhythm, good game to watch. We won fairly, we could have a more relaxed game, we had the chance to make either second or third, it didn’t happen. And in the end they grew there in the last five minutes and created a situation that could have cost two points. It didn’t happen, we have Cássio in the goal. I think we deserved to win.”

William below what can?

“Willian has had one or another problem, this one in the shoulder is disabling, it persists, the pain continues, he has less pain, but it is a pain that limits him and prevents him from some movements. And I believe it affects performance. , he can unbalance a game at any time, he doesn’t have a great record of goals in his career, it’s more about watching, creating for others, very marked on top, who suffers many fouls, many hits, this has limited these problems. At the moment, who comes from a prolonged injury, it is natural that now, without being able to train, the games that give the rhythm. For him and for those who were away and are regaining the rhythm in games. that gives them the best condition. With William, that’s what is happening.”

Who will form the defense duo?

“We’ll have to find the best pair according to the opponent. Raul is out, he felt something, nothing special, but he’s delivered to the medical department. We had Gil, who played the last game, who joined this squad management, we spent three days, traveled at night, arrived at four in the morning, the way we recovered did not allow us to play with that intensity. Regarding the defense, Balbuena and Bruno played very well, a very consistent game, like the team in general. finding the best pair capable of responding to the opponent’s characteristics.”

No definition yet about Mateus Vital and Ramiro

“With this window, we have to understand how the squad will look. We will have a conversation with the club’s management to define which squad we will have, at this moment it is premature to use Vital without knowing if he will stay or if he will leave. to evaluate the qualities of Vital and Ramiro, but they are quality players. Léo Natel too, but he is injured in the knee. They are players with the spirit that I like, but the time has not come to make decisions.”