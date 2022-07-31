WhatsApp “online” function with the days numbered? see what has changed

The moment most awaited by many users may be very close to arriving, as everything indicates that the Whatsapp finally it will offer the new function that allows us to remove the “online” from the tool. This is planned to be part of the upcoming updates of the Android beta app number 2.22.16.12.

According to some information recently released, the new function will be very similar to the “last seen” model. Therefore, the user will be able to choose who can see their online status and even select the “nobody” option to be invisible to all their contacts.

This will definitely give people more privacy, although it can also be the reason for a lot of heated arguments, especially between couples. In any case, the new tool is undergoing a test, so it is still developing and may undergo some changes, depending on user feedback.

While we still don’t have more concrete information about the new functionality of the most used messaging application in the world, let’s find out more about how this function of camouflaging the “online” of users can be done in practice. Of course, we must point out that beta models for Android can already do this test!

Discover more about the new functionality

As we said above, soon the user will be able to choose who will see their “online” status.

Some of the reports from people who are already testing the new feature, there are indications that the app intends to create an option in the “last seen” tab with the function of “who can see me when I’m online”. It will be there that the user will be able to choose between “all” or “same as last seen”.

That way, your availability can appear for all your contacts or just for the ones you want. This is, of course, the most popular messaging app function. expected by its users for years.

Other updates

WhatsApp recently launched another feature. This is where the user can exit the conversation window even if they are listening to audio. This allows the person to join other conversations and be able to respond to other contacts even if they are listening to what someone has to say.

That way you will no longer have to be stuck in only one window until the audio ends to respond to the other contacts. Another very cool thing is that recently the company also offered the possibility to speed up voice messages in 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0.

This was a great way to handle those immense audios without having to waste so much time.

The messaging application also provided one more facility for those who use it: now people can make bank transfers through the application! And it’s very simple, just have an account with one of the partner banks and you’ll soon be able to send money via WhatsApp.