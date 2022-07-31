Why does social media make us sad?

– Reading time: 3 minutes –

In the last three decades, at least, the way society started to interact with technologies has changed completely, from the macro to micro scale. In theory, with each passing moment, human beings become more dependent on technology to do basically everything. Today, there are cars that drive alone, with almost unrestricted access to any type of information. In addition, another factor of this reality that borders on dystopia is the social networks.

It can be seen that social networks have a great influence on the way subjects understand their own existence and the constitution of the “I”. In summary, there is a dialectical movement in social networks in which the same platform that can make some feel more connected with the world and with other subjects can also negatively affect another individual because they believe that the life they lead is not the ideal.

In fact, in social networks, there is a glamor referring to the way of living that dictates current standards, a standard that does not fit a large part of the population.

Learn a little more about why social media makes us sad.

area studies

Recently, Amanda Baughan, a graduate student specializing in human-computer interaction, a subfield of computer science, at the University of Washington, addressed the issue and the results of her study were briefly discussed in Scientific American.

At the 2022 Association for Computing Machinery (CHI) Human-Computer Interaction (CHI) Conference in May, Amanda presented some findings that can directly help people better understand their own existence and interactions with these platforms, which were designed for that purpose: to sell.

Can the presentation of social media improve people’s well-being?

According to Amanda’s study, the design of social media can interfere with the way people interact with each other and also, how they feel about the online experience on a given platform.

In fact, she says, a social media design can effectively help people feel more supportive, and loving in the moments of conflict that occur on the network, as long as the developers give it a little push.

According to Amanda’s study, it could be seen that people who started to argue in public generally liked the results of going into the private sphere to finish the discussion and reach a conclusion. What, in theory, could be provided by platforms.

What does decoupling in relation to social networks mean?

In theory, the term dissociation is a psychological process that can occur in different ways. In the most common and present day-to-day dissociation, people’s minds are so absorbed that they are usually disconnected from their actions.

According to Amanda’s studies, dissociation can be both good and harmful. It usually occurs when people end up getting totally immersed in some movement, such as, for example, scrolling through the TikTok feed and when they realize, looking at the clock, that hours have passed.

This situation creates a sense of sadness, disappointment and disgust in users who find themselves wasting valuable hours of their days in activities they consider meaningless, unproductive or addictive.

In this case, dissociation is taking place with the real world, which is not positive for the subject. However, there are certain measures to use this concept, which is not the case with the excessive use of social networks.

What do you need to know about social media?

According to the research, the researcher points out that it is not necessary to be ashamed of spending hours on social networks consuming content, since thousands of people are employed for this to effectively occur.

It is necessary to be aware, however, that, when you don’t pay for a product, you automatically end up becoming the product and that’s what apps do. They provide addictive experiences to really sell various products.

It is essential, therefore, to understand this dynamic in order to break with it. Without understanding the foundation of the problem, it is extremely difficult to put oneself in the place of observation and not action.

With information from Scientific American.