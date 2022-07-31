With a great goal by Mosquito, Corinthians wins Botafogo for the Brasileirão and follows the hunt for leader Palmeiras

In a duel valid for the 20th round, the first of the second round of BrazilianO Corinthians surpassed the Botafogo 1-0 at Neo Química Arena. Gustavo Mosquito, in the first half, scored the only goal of the match.

With the result, Timão reaches 38 points and remains with the same distance to the leader Palmeiras, who surpassed Ceará in the Castelão Arena. Glorioso is parked at 24 points, remaining in 11th position.

PROBLEMS FOR BOTAFOGO LOGO CEDO

The match started very studied by both teams. Corinthians controlled the possession of the ball, but had difficulties in passing through the strong marking of Botafogo, which was looking for a cross aimed at Erison.

At 12 minutes, Marçal collided with Gustavo Mosquito and took the worst. The side was dropped on the lawn and coach Luís Castro put Hugo in the vacancy of the newly hired.

RUSH PRESSES

In the 19th minute, after Balbuena disarmed Jeffinho, Timão started a counterattack. Mosquito dribbled Hugo and found Róger Guedes in the area. The number 9 played first for Fausto Vera, who invaded the area from the right and kicked hard, but alongside Gatito’s goal.

Glorioso’s answer came in the 22nd minute. Lucas Fernandes received it at the entrance of the area and kicked hard, but Cássio made a good save.

MOSQUITO GOAL

The home team had been creating the best opportunities and opened the scoring in the 26th minute, with Gustavo Mosquito. Roni anticipated a launch from the Carioca team in the attack field. The ball stopped with Mosquito, who lined up on the right, passing three markers. The striker fixed it to the left leg and kicked with effect, in the corner of Gatito, opening the marker.

At the end of the first half, it was Róger Guedes’ turn to waste a chance to put two goals ahead. Again on the left side of Botafogo’s defense, Rafael Ramos crossed just as well for Róger Guedes. Shirt 9 missed the header and sent it out.

TIMÃO STACKS LOST CHANCES AFTER THE BREAK

Botafogo advanced their lines in the opening minutes of the second half, while Corinthians continued to control ball possession. At 8 minutes, Mosquito made another good move on the left side of the carioca defense and finished with force, in the corner of Gatito. The goalkeeper made the save and sent it to a corner.

Shortly after, Róger Guedes received on the left, kicked in the defense, and the ball was free for Fausto. The steering wheel caught on first, but missed the target. Two minutes later, Rafael Ramos found Mosquito, who invaded the area and kicked it wide.

BOTAFOGO NO ANSWERS IN THE FINAL MINUTES

After half of the second half, Timão retreated its marking lines and began to explore the counterattack, while Glorioso exchanged passes in the attack field, but continued with difficulties in creating plays.

At 29, Willian was released by the left. Shirt 10 rolled at the entrance of the area to Fausto, who curled up in the domain, pulled his left leg and sent it out. On the next move, Yuri Alberto raised his leg on Gatito’s throw-in, and the ball almost went in.

In the final minutes, Glorioso went on the attack in search of an equalizer, and Matheus Nascimento almost equalized the game in the 47th. anticipated and made a great defense to seal the result.

SEQUENCE

Next Saturday, at 4:30 pm, Luís Castro’s men receive Vozão at Nilton Santos. Later, at 7pm, Vítor Pereira’s team travels to Florianópolis, where they face Avaí. On Tuesday, Corinthians hosts Flamengo for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

CORINTHIANS 1 X 0 BOTAFOGO

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – 20TH ROUND

Place: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: July 30, 2022 at 7pm

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

Video referee: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Audience/Income: 42,792 / BRL 2,860,163.50

Yellow cards: –

red cards: –

Goal: Gustavo Mosquito (26’/1st) (1-0)

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Roni (Maycon, Q2/30) Fausto Vera and Giuliano (Du Queiroz, Q2/16); Gustavo Mosquito (Adson, 2/22); Róger Guedes (Yuri Alberto, Q2/16) and Giovane (Willian, Q2/16)

Technician: Victor Pereira

BOTAFOGO

Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Lucas Mezenga, Philipe Sampaio and Fernando Marçal (Hugo, 1/12); Tchê Tchê, Patrick de Paula (Luís Henrique, 2/11) and Lucas Fernandes; Lucas Piazon (Matheus Nascimento, 30/2Q), Erison, Jeffinho (Vinicius Lopes, 30/2Q)

Technician: Luis Castro.