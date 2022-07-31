Zelensky recommends Ukrainians flee Donetsk region – News

The war in Ukraine, which has been dragging on as the most serious conflict in Europe since World War II, continues to have major consequences, even for very distant regions, such as Brazil, which is more than 10,000 kilometers from the country. . Amid the fifth month of the massive Russian offensive, which shows no signs of ending, how is your life being affected? Michal Cizek/AFP – 03.15.2022

1 – Increase in food prices

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Ukraine and Russia account for 30% of the world’s wheat trade. With the fall in production and distribution of the product due to the conflict, the price of derived foods is very high. The UN (United Nations) says that up to 20 million tons of wheat and other grains were blocked in Ukrainian ports. Bulent Kilic / AFP

ESPM international relations professor Denilde Holzhacker explains that Russia is a major supplier of fertilizers to Brazil. With Western sanctions, this factor has also increased food prices. AFP

2 – Recession in Europe

The economic crisis in Europe, heavily impacted by the war in Ukraine, may have repercussions for the Brazilian economy. This month, the euro entered into parity with the dollar for the first time in 20 years. AFP

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine poses a major challenge for the decision-making of the ECB (European Central Bank). The highest historical inflation for eurozone countries has raised interest rates in the bloc, which limits the growth of the economy of member countries. AFP

3 – Oil rise

Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer, after the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) Edu Garcia/R7 – 04.20.2022

Professor Holzhacker explains that the sanctions applied against the country due to the invasion of Ukraine contribute to the increase in the price of the product according to the logic of the law of supply and demand. “As Russia cannot sell its oil, there is a decrease in supply, but demand remains high” AFP

4 – Environment

European countries are the main promoters of changes in energy matrices so that they are cleaner. However, with the cuts in the supply of Russian natural gas, they are betting on very polluting solutions, such as coal plants. Stephanie Lecocq/EFE/EPA – 10.31.2021

This reality compromises the ambitious ecological goals set out by the continent, such as the German commitment to abandon the use of coal by 2030. In this same vein, Austria intended to stop using this source by the end of this decade, but reactivated a closed coal plant in 2020 REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/04.15.2019

5 – Atomic bomb

The war in Ukraine has also reignited discussion about the use of nuclear weapons. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute claims that Russia and the United States together have more than 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons. AFP

On the fourth day of the military offensive against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s army to put nuclear forces on alert. The announcement had a great impact on world powers and worried the world, given the threat of a nuclear war, which would be catastrophic for the planet. Omar Messinger / EFE-EPA – 8.1.2019

6 – Economy

The American currency was also greatly affected by the war in Ukraine, as was the entire international market. “When there is an increase in economic uncertainty, financial flows migrate to safer regions, and this impacts countries’ exchange rates. In turn, instability makes companies look for more stable markets instead of volatile ones, like the Brazilian one”, explains Holzhacker ADRIANA TOFFETTI/ACT PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO-09/06/2022

With the rise in the dollar and the persistence of inflation, the Selic rate (basic interest rates in the economy) rose more than expected, which could harm Brazil’s economic growth this year. José Cruz/Agência Brasil