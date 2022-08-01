10 Best College Movies Like Paramount’s Honor Society » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

While it’s not time to go back to school just yet, the Paramount+ college comedy Honor Society is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022. The story concerns Honor (Angourie Rice), a high school graduate determined to get into Harvard who resorts to sabotaging her biggest competitors to gain an advantage. Of course, when she begins to fall in love with one of her rivals, a romantic wrinkle upsets Honor’s best-laid plans.

Instead of lazily tying the film together with the best and most sassy college comedies of all time, like House of Animals and Old School, Honor Society deserves to be included among the funniest female college comedies that talk about the pressing issues young women face in a higher education environment. Get your pencils ready, class has started!

Arguably the funniest female college comedy of all time, Legally Blonde concerns Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), a mega-popular sorority queen who tries to win back her ex-boyfriend by earning a degree from Harvard Law School. Dismissed as a dumb blonde with no chance of success, Elle proves all bigoted haters hilariously wrong by becoming a cool mind.

Praised for Witherspoon’s sunny and glamorous turn, breaking feminine stereotypes related to the brain and beauty, and for making women everywhere feel confident in being themselves, regardless of the consequences. Honor Society owes a debt of gratitude to success Rightfully Blonde and its sequelae.

Of all of Amanda Bynes’ memorable roles, Sidney White is best suited to watch with Honor Society. A reinterpretation of snow White fairytale, the story finds Sydney (Bynes) positively reforming her mother’s college sorority after realizing how petty and unworthy she’s become.

In addition to Bynes’ radiant charms that take the film far, Sidney White it is very similar Honor Society both main characters are fueled by jealousy to take down their school rivals, learning that sabotaging their competitors is wrong and immoral, and will never lead to their happiness.

Anna Faris dazzles in her best role as Shelley AKA the house rabbit, a former Playboy model who, instead of being evicted from the Mansion for being too old, decides to act as the de facto mother and sorority leader of a band of spunky college girls in the race to become the next in line. In addition to Faris’ effervescent turn, it’s young promises like Natalie (Emma Stone) and Mona (Kat Dennings) who experience the teenage angst of what Honor goes through.

Ultimately, a story about gaining trust, forging an identity, berating superficial popularity, and doing what’s right, even if the consequences don’t go as planned. the house rabbit does a good job of exploring modern issues like social anxiety, teen pregnancy, bullying, and body shame, but with a carefree romantic twist.

Fans of Honor Society You should check out the acclaimed and poignant coming-of-age sequence that follows the quartet of friends through their freshman year of college. With fantastic chemistry between the four female leads, the film gets to the heart of the fragile moment in a college student’s life, where a decision can lead to a life of change and how loved ones can guide them.

An in-depth examination of how childhood friendships evolve, grow, depart, and are reunited at impressionable college age, few films explore this subject with tender, touching honesty. Honor would be lucky to have friends like that.

Written and directed by Whit Stillman, damsels in distress is a must-see indie comedy that follows Violet (Greta Gerwig) and her two best friends who are so fed up with patriarchal oppression at their community college in Seven Oaks that they’ve decided to start widespread systemic change by starting a suicide prevention center. While the Good Samaritans help everyone at school, romantic passions threaten their progress.

Whimsical, eccentric and as quirky as one would expect with Greta Gerwig in the spotlight, damsels in distress may not be as big and wide as Honor Societybut it’s an inspiring, humorous, and genuinely funny college comedy that defies cheeky convention to explore the themes of popularity, cliques, social trends like dating and dancing, and crass dorm culture that college women inevitably face.

At first glance, Josh Radnor Liberal arts is the story of a 35-year-old man named Jesse (Radnor) at a crossroads who returns to a midwestern college campus to celebrate a professor’s retirement party. A deeper dive reveals a moving romantic story about Zibby (Elizabeth Olsen), a precocious 19-year-old who teaches Josh much more about life and love than his school days.

As Zibby and Jesse explore the campus together, fall in love and have a one-night stand, Zibby realizes that she’s tried very hard to speed up her maturing process into becoming an adult. As Honor, Libby atones for her alleged misstep by keeping in touch with Jesse as the two age, which comes as a profound reminder that the friends made in college are the ones that last forever.

One of the most acclaimed all-female college comedies, Pitch perfect is a story that follows Beca (Anna Kendrick in her most iconic role), an aspiring independent DJ who is recruited by the Bellas, an a capella singing group at Barden College. As Beca literally finds her voice, creates a new identity and gains confidence with the help of her new friends, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery that improves her life.

Adding conflict to the humorous storyline is the Barden Bellas’ competition with the male rivals on campus, which is made even more complicated when Beca falls in love with Jesse (Skylar Astin) and must decide if winning the competition is more important than finding the man. true love. In that regard, Beca and Honor are quite sympathetic in the lessons they learn coming of age on a college campus.

Maggie Carey The task list follows Brandy Klark (Aubrey Plaza), a recent high school graduate who wants to expand her sexual horizons before heading off to college. As such, she checks a list of things she must do with her picture before class starts. Like Honor, Brandy learns that to be happy, you have to follow your heart all the time, instead of stressing about academic success.

Despite its bold premise, The task list is charmingly self-assured and features a hilariously magnetic twist from Plaza as a young college student learning to adjust to modern dating customs by overcoming her social awkwardness, boosting her confident self-esteem, and realizing that true love isn’t physical, but comes from within. .

Essentially, a gender-swapped remake of Back to school, party life follows Deanna (Melissa McCarthy), a middle-aged mother who returns to college to graduate after her husband files for divorce. When Deanna becomes much more popular than her daughter Maddie (Molly Gordon), the two must reconcile their differences and learn what’s really important.

Largely reliant on McCarthy’s inherent charms and comedic timing, Life of the party is a genuinely fun college comedy that, as Honor Societytalks about the notion of second chances, following one’s moral compass, the importance of family and friendship over popularity, and does so with good-natured humor rather than crass rudeness.

by Olivia Wilde smart book is arguably the best all-female college comedy of the 21st century. The story concerns Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein), two academic witches who, in the run-up to college, realize they’ve studied too much and not partied enough. . Determined to correct their mistake in no time, the two set out on an adventure that teaches them profound life lessons.

The deftly scripted and beautifully interpreted coming-of-age story is so well watched that it’s hard not to relate to, relate to, and hope that Amy and Molly find happiness. The film defies convention, eschews stereotypes, and memorably captures the anxieties and pressure of college enrollment from a female perspective, as few films before or since have.