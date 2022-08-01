4 movies that promise to rock theaters in August

Movie theaters, crowded with superheroes, will have a truce this August with the arrival of good original plots that promise quality entertainment. Check out four movies worth a look below:

Bullet train

Based on the book of the same name, by Japanese writer Kotaro Isaka, the film hits theaters on August 4 with a star-studded cast, including names like Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, among others. In the action and comedy plot, five assassins are aboard a bullet train in Japan, with varied missions, and end up connected by a mysterious suitcase.

The Speaker

Also on the 4th, the national comedy starring Fábio Porchat and Dani Calabresa premieres, about a straight-laced man who gets tired of the lukewarm and emotionless life. He then ends up assuming the identity of a famous motivational speaker during a trip.

X: The Mark of Death

New horror from the trendy A24 studio, the same as Hereditary, the film features Brittany Snow, Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega in the cast and tells the story of a group that uses a farm shed to record a porn production. The problem begins when the elderly couple who own the place turn out to be less harmless than expected. The film opens on August 11th.

No! Do not look!

from the genius Run!, director Jordan Peele has become a fan of philosophical thrillers. His new film will corroborate that fame. On the 18th, premiere No! Do not look!production with Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun about two brothers who live on a ranch and witness extraterrestrial events.