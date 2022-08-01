5 important news you may not have known

Credit: Glove de Pedreiro: participation confirmed for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar / Reproduction: Instagram

The month of July came to an end after so many controversies involving influencer Iran Ferreira, better known by the nickname Luva de Pedreiro because of the videos with great goals on social networks.

The controversy surrounding the end of the professional relationship with businessman Allan Jesus, accused by fans of taking advantage of the influencer, was one of the big issues in July.

With that in mind, the fans.com took the opportunity to separate five important news involving Glove of Mason that you may not have been aware of in the last few days.

First audience with Allan Jesus has already taken place

According to the UOL portal, the first meeting between Allan Jesus and Iran Ferreira had no agreement. The businessman charges the payment of R$ 20 million for the breach of contract.

The value would be calculated according to the possible gains with the Luva de Pedreiro until 2026, the final year of the contract.

On the other hand, Judge Flávia Almeida Viveiros de Castro suggests the payment of the termination fine (R$ 5.2 million) and that the influencer receives the percentage of the signed contracts (approximately R$ 7 million).

Falcão reveals requirement to manage Glove de Pedreiro

One of the greatest futsal players in history, Falcão is one of Iran Ferreira’s new managers. Appearing on the Flow Sport Club podcast this month, he highlighted the one “non-negotiable” point in his deal with the influencer.

“My issue is to give him the study, he needs to study, this is non-negotiable. And a year from now, with lots, lots of money, he chooses the house he wants, wherever he wants [morar]”, highlighted the former athlete during the conversation.

Glove de Pedreiro lost gift he got from Neymar

One of Iran’s main celebrations after becoming famous on the internet was to participate in the Domingão program with Huck alongside his idol: Neymar, PSG striker.

The influencer won a boot from the Brazilian national team player. According to UOL Esporte, the gift would have stayed with Allan Jesus and was lost during the fight with the former agent.

Falcão reveals agreement with four major brands

One of the main charges to Allan Jesus would be the few advertising appearances of Luva de Pedreiro on social networks. In an interview with Podpah, Falcão stressed that this should increase.

“There’s a lot of commercial stuff going on, big stuff. We have three or four brands that are 100% closed, there are some that are well underway. There’s one I can’t talk about, but it’s going to be really cool. In the next ten days, it will start popping up,” she celebrated.

Mason’s Glove will be at the Qatar World Cup

Also during the conversation with Igão and Mítico at Podpah, Iran Ferreira’s businessman said that the influencer will be present at the Qatar World Cup games at the end of the year.

“It wasn’t in my plans to be at the Qatar Cup, but now it is. Because of me, but more because of him (Gluva de Pedreiro), because of the brands he’s going to sign with, which are related to the World Cup”, guaranteed Falcão.