5G signal will be activated in São Paulo on Thursday, says Anatel

The fifth generation mobile internet (5G) will be activated in the city of São Paulo on Thursday, 4th, nine years after the arrival of the predecessor technology, 4G. This will be a milestone for the capital of São Paulo, which will have a faster network for data traffic, allowing the emergence of new applications and services.

The information was advanced to Estadão/Broadcast by the adviser of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) Moisés Queiróz Moreira, who chairs the group responsible for cleaning the lane through which internet signals will travel.

Queiróz will convene for tomorrow an extraordinary meeting of the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi). At the time, the release of the 5G signal will be formalized.

The band through which 5G will travel today is occupied by the TV signal by satellite dishes. The cleaning process, conducted by Gaispi, consists of migrating the signal from the C-band parabolic to the KU band.

Technicians have spent the last few days on the streets installing filters on the equipment and testing whether this “deviation” in the signal works correctly. With everything ready, Anatel will give the green light for operators to connect their 5G antennas.

The city of São Paulo will be the fifth in the country to have the new mobile internet technology. The first was Brasília, on the 6th of July, followed by Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa, all on the 29th. Goiânia, Salvador, Curitiba and Rio de Janeiro are also already undergoing the installation of filters and will be the next to receive the 5G, but still no date set.







rapid spread

5G coverage is expected to grow rapidly in São Paulo, according to Moreira. “Operators are installing almost twice as many antennas as required by Anatel in this initial phase. This is an indication that competition is high and they are intent on expanding coverage as quickly as possible,” he said.

According to the rules of the public notice that marked the auction of licenses for 5G, telecoms must install an antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants at the beginning of operations. This gives 154 antennas per operator. As there are three on the market (Vivo, TIM and Claro), 462 antennas would be expected at the beginning. However, the telecoms have already asked for authorization to install 892 antennas, a very positive number, in Moreira’s view. It is equivalent to 20% of the total base of 4,592 antennas already installed in São Paulo for 4G traffic. So it’s an accelerated start. “We can verify that we will have an estimated 5G coverage in the same proportions, that is, 20% of the urban area of ​​the capital”, he explained.

The antenna map (see below) shows that coverage is initially concentrated in the so-called expanded center of the capital of São Paulo, between the Tietê and Pinheiros marginals, also covering a good part of the west zone and the beginning of the south zone. This is the core where the main business buildings, job centers and families with greater purchasing power are located. The east and north zones, as well as the extreme south zone, have antennas that are more spread out. “The ideal coverage distance is 300 meters between stations. At the beginning, some regions will be better served, such as the central area”, he observed.





Map of 5G antennas in São Paulo; fifth-generation mobile internet will be activated in the city on Thursday Photo: reproduction

more affordable

To use 5G, you don’t need to change your SIM card or phone plan. Companies have offered free access to new technology. Just have a device compatible with 5G and be within the coverage area of ​​the new signal. There are 71 cell phones on the market capable of capturing 5G, according to the list approved by Anatel. Prices start from approximately R$ 1,600.

5G promises data traffic speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G and an almost instantaneous response time between devices. In companies, it will be applied mainly in the automation of production processes.