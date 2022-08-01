60 Years of Spider-Man: The Superhero’s Greatest Feats

Spider-Man is the favorite hero of countless generations. Created in August 1962, the complete neighborhood’s best friend 60 years this Monday (1st). After being successful in comic books, the character enchanted audiences in cinema. Since then, Marvel fans have been able to witness three Spider-Man franchises with different actors.

So, to celebrate Peter Parker’s 60th birthday, Tangerine prepared a list with the main achievements of Teioso in cinema. Here’s what Spider-Man did impressively during his eight solo films:

Meeting between the three

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield in the Marvel movie Disclosure / Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021) was the culmination of the hero’s history in theaters. In addition to redefining the priorities of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), the film served to honor the other interpreters of the Head of the Web. Marvel has brought together Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to help their successor through his complicated journey.

Andrew Garfield’s Redemption

And speaking of past performers, Andrew Garfield got his redemption after seven years. In The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro (2014), the hero saw his love interest (Emma Stone) die. During No Return Home, he managed to avoid the same mistake and saved MJ (Zendaya). Like me, who else cried in this scene?

Tobey Maguire vs. James Franco

James Franco in Spider-Man 3 Disclosure / Sony Pictures

Despite not being critically acclaimed, Spider-Man 3 (2007) has both grandiose and intriguing moments. Right off the bat, the film brings an unprecedented struggle to moviegoers. Among the buildings of New York, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) had to face his old best friend (James Franco). And since then, Marvel hasn’t been able to replicate a battle as intense as this one. Missing Harry Osborn?

Tobey Maguire emo

In 2007, Tobey Maguire starred in a scene that will forever be etched in pop culture history. Influenced by an alien symbiote, the character turned emo. And, if the sudden change wasn’t enough, the Webbender started dancing through the streets of New York. Love it or hate it, this is the biggest hero moment in theaters.

Tom Holland’s Sacrifice

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Return Home Disclosure / Marvel Studios

Current Spider-Man, Tom Holland’s character has always had a quieter life compared to his predecessors. However, the end of No Return Home changed that. After his sacrifice, the young man was left without friends, family or money. Therefore, the hero will need to trust his instincts to continue saving the neighborhood. Is he still part of the Avengers?