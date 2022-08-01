Actor of Gavio Arqueiro reveals if he will return to the MCU



One of the stars of Gavio Arqueiro, Tony Dalton, revealed if he would return to the MCU in the role of Swordsman.

In a recent interview, Dalton addressed his character’s future following the Disney+ series, which saw Jack Duquesne become a fan favorite (via ComicBook).

Dalton reveals that he would play the role again, if given the opportunity, and even compares it to Lalo, his character in the series Better Call Saul.

‘Of course, I would play that role again. It was fun. good to be the good guy for a change,’ said the actor. ‘Jack Duquesne is a completely different character from Lalo.’

So far, plans for Dalton’s return to the role of Swordsman have not been revealed.



Hawkeye on Disney+

‘Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton, a role he began playing in 2011’s Thor.’

‘The series must follow Clint as he trains Kate Bishop to become the new Gavi Archer,’ begins the synopsis.

‘The show should also examine Clint’s time as Ronin, the superhero identity he assumed during the events of Avengers: Endgame.’

Gavio Arqueiro starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Fra Fee as Kazi, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne/Sword, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Eco and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Gavio Arqueiroest in the Disney+ catalog.

