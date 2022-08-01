Actress stokes fans for season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy: ‘Excited’

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is scheduled to premiere in October in the United States and promises to arrive with several surprises. With a very renewed cast and new characters, the next episodes excited even Caterina Scorsone, interpreter of the doctor Amelia Shepherd.

A veteran of the medical drama, Caterina debuted in the franchise in 2010 as a member of the cast of the spin-off Private Practice (2007-2013). In 2012, she “jumped over the wall” to join the parent series and became one of the highlights of Grey’s Anatomy alongside the likes of Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson.

For more than a decade on Grey’s Anatomy, the actress has seen many actors say goodbye to the franchise and starred with newcomers who are now also veterans. Therefore, Caterina speaks with property when analyzing the arrival of new names in the cast.

“Memorizing my lines for the first episode of season 19. The time has come. We will have news. The classic cast is ready and refreshed. The new additions are exciting and beautiful. Inside and outside. Here we go”, wrote Caterina in a publication made on her official profile on Twitter.

The new year of Grey’s Anatomy will make a revolution in the series. In the final chapter of season 18, the Gray Sloan Memorial residency program was dismantled and all the apprentice surgeons had to seek out other hospitals to work – including Schmitt (Jake Borelli). Thus, a class of new students arrives to restart the project.

Newcomers joining the Season 19 cast include Harry Shum Jr., Glee’s Mike Chang (2009-2015), Adelaide Kane (Teen Wolf), Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna), Midori Francis (Dash & Lily) and Niko Terho (Something About Harry).

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is set to premiere on october 6th in the United States. In Brazil, the series is shown by Sony Channel. Previous seasons are available in Star+ catalogs, Prime Video and Globoplay.

Check out Caterine Scorsone’s full Twitter post below.