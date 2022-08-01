After losing to Amanda Nunes, Julianna Peña will need plastic surgery | More Sports

Playback / Instagram After losing to Amanda Nunes, Julianna Peña will need plastic surgery

the american Julianna Pena

was defeated by the Brazilian Amanda Nunes,

in Dallas, in the early hours of this Sunday, by the UFC.

Praised for her talent and also for her beauty, the former bantamweight champion was referred to a plastic surgeon, after losing to the Bahian, who regained the category title. The news was released by UFC President Dana White.

See below gallery of photos by Julianna Peña:

The Brazilian Amanda Nunes

she was champion again seven months after her last defeat by submission in the modality. Amanda showed all her quality in Dallas to dominate the rematch against Peña in the Octagon and was champion by unanimous decision after five rounds. The Brazilian won her 10th UFC belt, seven of them at bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg) and three at featherweight (up to 65.8 kg).

The result of the decision was 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43, confirming the 22nd victory of Amanda Nunes in MMA. She has only five losses. Boasting two belts in different UFC disciplines, a feat that put her in the record books, Amanda still has her next fight undecided. She could face Peña for the third time or have a trilogy with Russian Valentina Shevchenko. A featherweight title defense is also possible.

Amanda had an intelligent fight and knew how to score at the right moments since the first round, when she already took down Julianna Pena.

In the second round, some of the Brazilian’s right hooks once again took down the American, who was standing firm.

The third round took place more on the ground, with Amanda already managing to open up some slack in the score in relation to her opponent. History repeated itself in the next two rounds, which were more on the ground. Amanda managed the advantage, evading some of Peña’s key attempts, while managing to fit in some punches.

Join our Telegram channel and see the main sports news in Brazil and around the world. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.