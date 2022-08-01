After parliament takeover, tension grows in protests in Iraq

posted on 07/31/2022 07:00



Crowd occupies legislative plenary, which had sessions suspended indefinitely: candidacies denounced – (credit: AFP)

Three days after briefly occupying Iraq’s Parliament, thousands of supporters of Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr launched a new action yesterday, with no end date. For 10 months without a new appointed president and prime minister, after the October 2021 elections, the country is plunged into a political crisis. “The ongoing escalation is deeply concerning,” tweeted the local United Nations Assistance Mission.

Inside the building, protesters waved Iraqi flags and portraits of Sadr, while a crowd protested outside. In a statement, Shiite supporters said they would continue the act “until further notice”. Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbusi announced the suspension of legislative sessions and urged people to “preserve state property”.

The political crisis in Iraq is total, waiting for the appointments, almost a year after the legislatures. Al-Sadr launched a maximum pressure campaign against his opponents, rejecting the candidate for head of government. Shiite supporters gathered yesterday in central Baghdad to denounce the candidacy of Mohamed Chia al-Sudani for prime minister, considering him close to former incumbent Nuri al-Maliki, Al-Sadr’s opponent.

Confrontation

In anticipation of the protest, security forces closed several important access points in the capital that lead to the green zone, where government institutions and embassies are located. The agents used tear gas and water cannons that did not stop the protesters from accessing Parliament’s premises. According to the Ministry of Health, 100 people and 25 police were injured in the clash.

“All the people are with you, Sayed Moqtada,” shouted the protesters, using the title of descendant of the prophet of Islam. “We don’t want corrupt and we don’t want to try what we’ve already seen” in power, said protester Haydar al-Lami. “From 2003 until now, they are the same, they have not brought us anything, only losses.”

On Wednesday, thousands of protesters invaded the district and briefly occupied parliament to reject the candidacy of Sudani, a 52-year-old former minister and provincial governor. He is the candidate for the Coordinating Board, an alliance of pro-Iranian Shia factions that includes former prime minister Nuri al-Maliki’s party and representatives of Hashd al-Shaabi, former paramilitaries integrated into the regular forces. The group includes some of Moqtada Sadr’s opponents, such as Nuri al-Maliki.

Although Sadr decided to keep the pressure on his opponents, he left it to them to form a government. In June, he made his 73 deputies — who represented the biggest force in Parliament, with 329 members — resign.

“Continuing the escalation (of the crisis) politically increases tension in the streets,” lamented the current prime minister, Mustafa al-Kazimi, in a statement. In the early hours of yesterday, Sadr’s supporters looted the offices of Maliki’s Daawa party in Baghdad, as well as the premises of the Hikma current, the political formation of Ammar al-Hakim, who is also part of the Coordinating Board.

In a televised address, Al-Kazimi urged political blocs to “sit down to negotiate and reach an agreement.” Hadi Al-Ameri, who leads a faction of the influential Hashd Al-Shaabi of former pro-Iran paramilitaries, also called on the pro-Sadr movement and the Coordinating Board to prioritize “moderation, dialogue and constructive agreements to overcome differences”.