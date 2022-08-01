After victory, Inter president confirms new reinforcement for the group

In an unusual post-match press conference, president Alessandro Barcellos confirmed that Inter are signing 21-year-old defender Igor Gomes, who also plays as a right-back. He belonged to Barcelona B, is out of contract and is already in Porto Alegre for medical examinations. The trend is for official announcement earlier this week.

“He came to do the physical and medical exams. Our football department is evaluating. We don’t have any contract negotiations yet. This should occur, depending on the test results. He has played as a defender, but has played as a full-back. He is a young man, 21 years old. You have to be very careful with this, so as not to generate too much expectation in a boy who comes to join the group, to help us”, declared Barcellos.

The likely new colorado reinforcement was bought by Barcelona when he was still playing for the under-20 of Coimbra, from Minas Gerais, in 2019. For the Spanish team, he did not play any matches for the main team and arrives to compete with Mercado, Vitão, Kaique Rocha and Rodrigo Moledo – the latter has a new muscle injury and stops for a month.

In the continuation of his press conference, Barcellos praised the Inter fans, who generated the best audience of the team in the championship this afternoon with 39,451 people.

“I want to thank the fans. The fans’ return to Beira-Rio, with almost 40 thousand people, the connection with the team, the support given. We want to continue expanding our membership. This is part of the support of Internacional”, he concluded.

In 6th place in the Brasileirão with 33 points, Inter is now thinking about going to the South American quarterfinals against Melgar, from Peru, on Thursday, 19:15. Then, on Sunday, visit Fortaleza on the national tour at 6pm.

