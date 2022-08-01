All Jane Campion movies sorted by Letterboxd » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Jane Campion won the Oscar at this year’s ceremony for her work on dog power. This wasn’t her first Oscar win either, though fans can be forgiven for not remembering the last time her first came 28 years before she won her second. Between those two films, Campion directed only four other films.

While Campion only has a total of 10 films to her name so far, one is a documentary and she has produced two, undirected. On Letterboxd, all 10 of these films rate no less than a score of 3.1, with their highest-rated film being their first Oscar winner.

10 The portrait of a lady (1996) – 3.1

Not currently available for streaming

When a filmmaker doesn’t have a move rated below 3.0 on Letterboxd, they’re probably doing something right. Tied as Jane Campion’s lowest rated film was her 1996 release, the portrait of a lady. This film adapted the novel by Henry James and starred Nicole Kidman and John Malkovich.

While the cast was good and Campion showed his love for period epics, critics and fans alike found the film to be a cool adaptation of the original novel. While it ranks lower on Campion’s list of movies, the production value is impeccable and the story is far darker than fans might have expected, making it worth watching.

9 Holy smoke! (1999) – 3.1

Stream on Hoopla

Also rated 3.1 on Letterboxd is the 1999 Jane Campion film, Holy smoke!. While the film is rated the same as the portrait of a lady, is not on the level of that previous effort, even with a star-studded cast. Kate Winslet stars as a girl caught up in a cult and her parents hire a cult deprogrammer played by Harvey Keitel to get her out.

What really stopped this movie from reaching Campian fans was the tone. While she is great at dramas and period plays, many felt that this film plays out almost like a comedy. The performances are strong and there are funny moments, but this is a differentiator for Campion’s films.

8 In the Cut (2003) – 3.2

Stream on Roku

In 2003, Jane Campion released in the cut and it was an immediate disaster for the director. Although it has a 3.2 rating on Letterboxd, when it was released there was widespread rejection of the film. In fact, its CinemaScore, in which audiences rate a film right after seeing it, was an F grade.

That said, the film has slowly found Campion fans defending it in recent years. The story is a serial killer thriller with the main character as the police detective’s girlfriend who thinks he might be the killer. Mark Ruffalo and Meg Ryan star in the film.

7 Soft Fruits (1999) – 3.4

Not currently available for streaming

Jane Campion did not direct soft fruit, but she served as the film’s producer. The film is written and directed by Christina Andreef and is a drama about a dying mother who makes her children fulfill their dying wishes.

Andreef was an Australian filmmaker and this was her only feature film. This is one of Campion’s lesser-known and less-seen films, as she claimed a Letterboxd voter, it was only made for Australian film and television festivals.

6 Abduction: The Story of Megumi Yokota (2006) – 3.4

Not currently available for streaming

The second film that Jane Campion only produced and did not direct was the documentary, Abduction: The Story of Megumi Yokotain 2006. The film is about a Japanese student kidnapped by a North Korean agent in 1977.

Campion produced the film, with husband and wife director Patty Kim and Chris Sheridan. The documentary was a film festival favorite, winning several awards as it traveled the world, including the Audience Award at the Slamdance Film Festival.

5 Dear (1989) – 3.5

Stream on HBO Max

Jane Campion made her directorial debut with Honey in 1989. This movie was a dark comedy about Sweetie, a 30-something woman who is childish and dreams of stardom. However, spending her childhood spoiled has caused her to become a controlling woman who attacks her family when she doesn’t get what she wants.

The film has a score of 3.5 on Letterboxd, with fans today recognizing the Sweetie type of character as someone people see all the time on social media, demanding that people recognize her brilliance. Genevieve Lemon stars as Sweetie and between her acting and Campion’s direction, she really makes this monster likable at times.

4 Bright Star (2009) – 3.6

Not currently available for streaming

Bright Star it was the last film Jane Campion directed before taking more than a decade off. The film arrived in 2009 and was another period piece for the director. Ben Winshaw plays poet John Keats and the film follows his failed romance with Fanny Brawne.

The film is a novel, but Campion doesn’t get too caught up in these aspects and remains grounded and understated. He also doesn’t spend a lot of time obsessing over Keats’ brilliance, and instead is a character piece that asks viewers to follow this couple’s time together.

3 The Power of the Dog (2021) – 3.7

Stream on Netflix

the power of the dog it was Jane Campion’s second Oscar-winning film, but it doesn’t top the list according to Letterboxd voters. With a score of 3.7, it’s still a favorable score, but there were some fans who had issues with the movie when it arrived on Netflix.

The fact that the power of the dog it was a Netflix movie didn’t help with fans, as most movies on the streaming service are expendable, here one day and forgotten the next. It also didn’t help that Campion relied on his viewers’ intelligence when it came to the twist at the end of this story about a cowboy in the Wild West and his destructive ways.

two An Angel at My Table (1990) – 3.8

Stream on HBO Max

Launched in 1990, An angel at my table was Jane Campion’s second film. This was also her first attempt at a period piece, something she focused heavily on throughout her career. The film focused on Janet Frame, played by Kerry Fox, a writer whose autobiography inspired the film.

For eight years, Frame was committed against her will, spending all her time there writing. Just before a scheduled lobotomy, she won a literary prize and was finally released. Campion didn’t focus on this moment, but told the story of Frame’s life, from childhood to his eventual retribution.

1 The Piano (1993) – 3.8

Rent on Amazon, Voodoo, Apple TV and more

Jane Campion’s highest-rated film according to Letterboxd was her first Oscar-winning film. that was the pianowhich came out in 1993 and is a movie fans can watch today on one of the Criterion Collection’s new 4K Blu-ray releases.

The film does well with a Letterboxd score of 3.8, but it made Campion a legend. She was the first woman to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes and the second to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Director. The Oscar she won was for Best Screenplay in a film where Holly Hunter also won Best Actress and Anna Paquin won Best Supporting Actress.