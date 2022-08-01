Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 scores leak in 3DMark

Hardware enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the graphics card series GeForce RTX 40, scheduled to arrive in mid-September. While the NVIDIA is not officially pronounced, the rumors about the models do not stop. This Friday (29), the leaker Kopite7kimi, known for revealing information from the hardware, posted on its Twitter profile details about an alleged performance of GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 at the 3DMark software.

RTX 4080, TSE >15000,

RTX 4070, TSE ~10000.

These scores are based on the specs I mentioned before.

Honestly, it’s not quite sure yet except RTX 4090. Well, I don’t care. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 29, 2022

According to the leaker, the RTX 4070 would have recorded an approximate score of 10,000 in the 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme test. Already its more powerful sister RTX 4080 was in the house of 15,000 in the result of the same evaluation. Kopite7kimi noted that these scores are based on previously leaked specs, meaning the AD103 GPU with 10240 CUDA cores for the RTX 4080 and the AD104 chip with 7168 CUDA cores for the RTX 4070.

If these scores are indeed correct, RTX 4070 should be as fast as RTX 3090 and AMD Radeon RX 6900XT. The RTX 4080 GPU, on the other hand, would be almost twice as fast as the RTX 3080, which will be the successful model. And you, what do you expect from the line? RTX 40? Tell us in the comments below!

