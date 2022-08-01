Alonso leaves Alpine and signs with Aston Martin for 2023

Load audio player

Fernando Alonso will join the Aston Martin in a contrary of several years from the season of formula 1 of 2023.

The two-time world champion will leave the alpine at the end of the season to be with Aston Martin, acting as the latest bomb in the F1 driver market.

Alonso will replace the retired Sebastian Vettel and open a seat with Alpine that should be filled by Oscar Piastri.

Alonso said on Sunday after the Hungarian Grand Prix that he was confident his future would be stitched together when F1 returned from its summer break at the end of August.

But a quick conclusion of negotiations with Aston Martin now means he will leave the current team and join Lawrence Stroll’s British team for 2023 and beyond.

“Aston Martin is clearly putting energy and commitment into winning and is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula 1 today,” Alonso said in a statement.

“I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula 1. I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees and I have noticed the huge commitment to the new facilities and resources in Formula 1. Silverstone.

“Nobody in F1 today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to victory, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me. I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front and I want to be part of an organization committed to learning, developing and succeeding.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The news also comes less than 24 hours after Alpine F1 boss Otmar Szafnauer expressed confidence that Alonso would remain with the team in 2023 and beyond, predicting the talks would be “very straightforward”.

Alpine has been trying for some time to find a place for reserve driver Piastri, and looked set to loan him to Williams next year.

But Alonso’s departure now means Piastri looks set to join Esteban Ocon in the squad from 2023.

Alonso will rejoin Martin Whitmarsh at Aston Martin, with whom he worked at McLaren in 2007. The 41-year-old appears to be one of Alonso’s final changes in F1, but the multi-year deal serves as a sign of his commitment to continue. running.

Stroll acquired Aston Martin in 2019 when it was known as Racing Point, before renaming it under the British manufacturer’s name for 2021.

Significant investment is underway at the Silverstone facility, setting out a five-year plan to fight for world championships.

The team currently sits ninth in the championship, but Alonso felt confident it was the right place to be if he wanted to win again in F1.

“The passion and desire for acting that I witnessed convinced me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport,” said Alonso.

“I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me.”

