Alonso takes over from Vettel at Aston Martin in 2023 – Formula 1 News

The mystery didn’t last long. Aston Martin announced on Monday (1) that Fernando Alonso will replace Sebastian Vettel in Formula 1 starting in the 2023 season. The Spaniard has signed a multi-year contract with the team led by Lawrence Stroll.

Last Thursday, Aston Martin became the center of the news with the announcement of the four-time champion’s retirement. Only four days later, however, the team announced the replacement by Alonso, who had been negotiating to stay at Alpine.

Fernando Alonso will defend Aston Martin from 2023 (Photo: Alpine)

“The Aston Martin team is clearly putting a lot of energy and commitment into winning and is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula 1 today,” said Alonso. “I’ve known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it’s pretty obvious that they have ambition and passion to be successful in Formula 1,” he continued.

“I have watched the team systematically attract great people with winning pedigrees, and I am aware of the huge commitment to the new facilities and resources at Silverstone.” “Nobody in Formula 1 today demonstrates a better vision and an absolute commitment to victory, and that makes this an exciting opportunity for me,” he explained.

The two-time champion stressed that he still wants to fight between the pointers and, therefore, wants to be part of a team that has the same level of ambition as him.

“I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front and I want to be part of an organization that will be committed to learning, developing and being successful”, he commented. “We all know that there is a lot to be done to get ahead and that we need to put all our energy into working together to find performance. The passion and desire I have witnessed have convinced me to maintain my pleasure and my commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and, therefore, I have to take advantage of the opportunities that seem right for me”, he defended.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Lawrence Stroll highlighted Alonso’s winning mentality and stressed that it was easy to see that both would like to work together despite the recent conversation.

“I’ve known and admired Fernando for a long time and it’s always been clear to me that he’s a committed winner like me,” said Lawrence. “I am committed to bringing together the best people and developing the best resources and organization to succeed in this highly competitive sport, plans that are now taking shape at Silverstone,” he continued.

“It felt natural, therefore, to invite Fernando to be part of developing a winning team, and we very quickly established in our recent conversation that we have the same ambitions and values. It was logical and easy for us to confirm the wish and work together,” he concluded.

Team principal Mike Krack reported the excitement with which Aston Martin received the news of Alonso’s arrival and considered that the Spaniard could have a huge impact on performance growth.

“I witnessed the excitement of the engineering team and the entire organization at the opportunity to work with Fernando,” said Krack. “We know that almost anyone can learn from someone of Fernando’s caliber and experience. We are confident that he will inspire everyone to improve the game, which will only add to the already contagious energy that exists within the team,” he predicted.

“We are on the way to creating a winning organization and it is clear that Fernando will accelerate our progress and lead us to a performance that we can be proud of”, he bet. “We are delighted to have Fernando and Lance in our driver lineup for next year – the combination of experience and youth will be incredibly strong and the two drivers are looking forward to competing and working together.”

“The team has a new leadership focused on the development of the AMR23, and we are all excited that they and our future projects will benefit from the knowledge and experience that Fernando will bring.”

Through social networks, Alpine expressed itself in relation to Alonso’s departure at the end of the season. The French wished the pilot luck and promised to announce their own line-up in due course.

We wish Fernando the best for his future in Formula 1. Fernando has always been, and always will be, part of the Renault and Alpine family and we’re proud and privileged to have shared so many on-track moments together. pic.twitter.com/hyZOVdOKHb — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) August 1, 2022

“We wish Fernando the best in his future in Formula 1. Fernando has always been, and always will be, part of the Renault and Alpine family and we are proud and privileged to have shared so many moments together on the track,” the team wrote on Twitter. “We are looking forward to finishing the rest of the 2022 season with Fernando in blue, and we will continue pushing as hard as we can until the last lap in November.”

“The team will announce its driver line-up for the 2023 Formula 1 season at the appropriate time.”

Although he had been negotiating the renewal with Alonso and had even signaled his permanence, it was no secret that not everyone at Alpine was in favor of the Spaniard’s continuation in the team. Otmar Szafnauer, team boss, spoke openly that he was not in charge when Fernando was hired and assumed that he already saw Oscar Piastri ready to move up to Formula 1. The Formula 2 driver, by the way, is now the most likely replacement for the two-time champion in team.

