Amber Heard reportedly lost nearly $50 million in lawsuit against Johnny Depp

New documents obtained this weekend by The Daily Beast website and replicated by Variety magazine show that actress Amber Heard shelled out an amount of approximately US$ 50 million dollars just to pay the expenses of the lawsuit she filed against her ex-husband, the also actor Johnny Depp. The amount corresponds to a period of about 3 to 5 years.

Also on Monday (1st) it was revealed by the Daily Mail that Heard had to sell the mansion he owned in the California desert, in the United States, to help pay the compensation he will make to his ex-partner.

According to TMZ, the sale was made for a little over US$ 1 million (about R$ 5.44 million, at the current dollar exchange rate). The actress purchased the property in 2019 for an approximate value of $570,000. The space has 228m², three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The two were convicted of defaming each other, with the actor having been ordered to pay his ex-wife $2 million, while she is expected to benefit him with a larger sum, $10.35 million.

Depp’s lawyers even offered her at the initial stage of the process a settlement worth US$ 16 million – something that was promptly refused out of respect for their values.

