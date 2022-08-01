Amber Heard sells her home in the middle of the desert in the US to pay off astronomical debt after trial with Johnny Depp – Monet

+



The mansion located in the California desert recently sold by Amber Heard (Photo: Playback / Instagram; disclosure / CRMLS)

Actress and model Amber Heard sold for US$ 1.05 million (R$ 5.44 million) a mansion belonging to her in the desert region of Yucca Valley, in southern California. The sale of the property was reported by TMZ.

The ‘Aquaman’ (2018) star closed the deal on July 18, just over a month after she was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages in the defamation lawsuit filed. against her by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

In the same lawsuit, Depp was also ordered to pay $2 million in damages to Amber Heard, also for defamation.

According to TMZ, the Yucca Valley property just sold by Heard was purchased by her in 2019 for $570,000.

The sale of the property goes public after it was reported that newly revealed court documents involving the ex-couple show that Depp’s lawyers offered her, at the time of their divorce, a settlement worth $16 million. , but the actress refused.

The amount offered by Depp’s lawyers and refused by Heard is almost double what she will have to pay the actor when discounting the $2 million she will receive from him.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on trial in Fairfax, Virginia (Photo: reproduction)

According to the Daily Beast, the $16 million was half the $33 million Depp received in salary for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ (2017), filmed when the actor and actress were still together. married.

The international press says that Heard did not follow the advice of his lawyers to accept the offer, claiming that “it was not a question of money”.